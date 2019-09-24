Orion Marine Group Com (ORN) Market Valuation Rose While Grace & White Has Raised Stake; Half Robert Int’l (RHI) Share Value Declined While Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Trimmed Its Position

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Orion Marine Group Inc Com (ORN) by 35.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 405,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.98% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.16 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Orion Marine Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.26. About 243,617 shares traded. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) has declined 54.93% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ORN News: 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC – EXPECT TO SEE SOME BOTTOM LINE IMPROVEMENT IN 2018 AS COMPARED TO 2017; 08/03/2018 – Orion Group 4Q Adj EPS 19c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Orion Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORN); 08/03/2018 – Orion Group 4Q Rev $162.2M; 24/04/2018 – Orion Group Interim Report January-March 2018; 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS – BACKLOG OF WORK UNDER CONTRACT AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $360.6 MLN VS BACKLOG UNDER CONTRACT AT DECEMBER 31, 2016 OF $434.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Orion Group 1Q EPS 14c; 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC ORN.N – QTRLY CONTRACT REVENUES WERE $162.2 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12.4%, AS COMPARED TO $144.3 MLN LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – REG-Orion Group Interim Report January-March 2018; 03/05/2018 – Orion Group Holdings 1Q Rev $136.8M

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Half Robert Int’l (RHI) by 62.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 6,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 3,967 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $226,000, down from 10,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Half Robert Int’l for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.9. About 867,306 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN; 23/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA RHIM.L : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH EQUAL-WEIGHT RATING; 4950P TARGET PRICE; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA REVENUE OF EUR 2,677.2 MLN, UP 11%, DRIVEN BY SALES GROWTH IN BOTH STEEL AND INDUSTRIAL DIVISIONS; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA OF EUR 304.1 MLN, UP 39%; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protivi; 23/05/2018 – Companies Share Their Digital Transformation Journeys in New Edition of Protiviti’s “Internal Auditing Around the World”; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q ADJ EPS 80C; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF – COMPLAINT SEEKS UNSPECIFIED AMOUNT FOR UNPAID WAGES, FAILURE TO PROVIDE OPPORTUNITY TO TAKE MEAL PERIODS,REST BREAKS, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – EXPECT BUSINESS TO DEVELOP VERY POSITIVELY IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – Robert Half Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $858.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C Non Voting Shares (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 349 shares to 1,813 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com by 239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Properties Inc..

Analysts await Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. RHI’s profit will be $118.73 million for 13.59 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Robert Half International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold RHI shares while 160 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 106.97 million shares or 3.22% less from 110.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 390 shares. Arrow Finance Corp owns 0% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 75 shares. Sei Communication reported 0.01% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Pictet Asset Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 317,952 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 373,900 shares. Moreover, Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has 2.97% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 578,549 shares. Cibc Mkts Corp, a New York-based fund reported 149,923 shares. Cardinal reported 0.4% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Pinnacle Ltd invested in 0.54% or 407,501 shares. Chevy Chase Trust stated it has 0.02% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). 72,659 were accumulated by Zacks Mngmt. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Smithfield Tru invested in 3,915 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Morgan Stanley stated it has 483,037 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt Ltd holds 54,900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.41 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.83, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold ORN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 17.65 million shares or 22.95% less from 22.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,638 were reported by Wells Fargo And Co Mn. 349,976 were reported by D E Shaw And Inc. Omers Administration Corp has 0% invested in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) for 21,000 shares. Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) for 25,488 shares. Millennium Limited Liability invested in 0% or 53,458 shares. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) for 78,334 shares. Renaissance Ltd Llc reported 611,095 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 726,032 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 110,675 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 2.39 million shares. Invesco has 1.00 million shares. Qs Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 41,707 shares. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 52,639 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Grace & White Incorporated holds 1.55M shares or 0.95% of its portfolio.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $383,864 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Stauffer Mark R., worth $9,750 on Friday, May 24. $98,500 worth of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) was bought by Sullivan Mary E. Buchler Peter R. bought $59,472 worth of stock. 2,500 shares were bought by Caliel Michael J, worth $4,925 on Friday, May 24. $38,800 worth of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) was bought by Tabb Robert L on Friday, May 24. Another trade for 75,000 shares valued at $148,500 was bought by PEARSON JAMES MICHAEL.