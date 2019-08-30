Orion Group Holdings Inc. (ORN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Argan Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Since Orion Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ORN) and Argan Inc. (NYSE:AGX) are part of the Heavy Construction industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Group Holdings Inc. 3 0.22 N/A -3.70 0.00 Argan Inc. 45 1.58 N/A 1.10 37.55

Table 1 demonstrates Orion Group Holdings Inc. and Argan Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Orion Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ORN) and Argan Inc. (NYSE:AGX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% -56.6% -28.2% Argan Inc. 0.00% 4.6% 3.6%

Risk & Volatility

Orion Group Holdings Inc.’s 1.13 beta indicates that its volatility is 13.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Argan Inc. has a 0.63 beta and it is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Orion Group Holdings Inc. and Argan Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Argan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 21.70% for Orion Group Holdings Inc. with average target price of $4.88.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Orion Group Holdings Inc. and Argan Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90% and 88.3% respectively. About 6.1% of Orion Group Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Argan Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orion Group Holdings Inc. -1.69% 55.94% 58.98% -4.68% -54.93% -5.13% Argan Inc. -2.14% 0.17% -14.47% -2.42% 7.02% 8.75%

For the past year Orion Group Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Argan Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Argan Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Orion Group Holdings Inc.

Argan, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The companyÂ’s Power Industry Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction contracting services to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, start-up, and operation services for approximately 76 facilities with approximately 14,500 megawatts of power-generating capacity. This segment serves independent power project owners, public utilities, power plant equipment suppliers, and global energy plant construction firms. Its Industrial Fabrication and Field Services segment provides industrial steel fabrication and construction services to light and heavy industrial organizations that comprise forest products, mining, and large fertilizer companies in the southern United States. The companyÂ’s Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segment offers outside plant cabling services, including trench-less directional boring and excavation for underground communication and power networks, as well as aerial cabling services; and installs buried cable, high and low voltage electric lines, and private area outdoor lighting systems. It also offers inside premises wiring services consisting of structuring, cabling, terminations, and connectivity that provide the physical transport for high speed data, voice, video, and security networks. This segment serves state and local government agencies, regional communications service providers, electric utilities, other commercial customers, and federal government facilities, including cleared facilities in the mid-Atlantic region. Argan, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.