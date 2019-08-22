Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) Reaches $4.59 After 9.00% Up Move; POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS TOKYO ORDINARY S (PORBF) Shorts Increased By 5.79%

POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC TOKYO ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:PORBF) had an increase of 5.79% in short interest. PORBF’s SI was 1.05M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.79% from 989,700 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 10470 days are for POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC TOKYO ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:PORBF)’s short sellers to cover PORBF’s short positions. It closed at $24.24 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.59. About 153,171 shares traded. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) has declined 54.93% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ORN News: 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.34; 24/04/2018 – Orion Group Interim Report January-March 2018; 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC ORN.N – QTRLY CONTRACT REVENUES WERE $162.2 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12.4%, AS COMPARED TO $144.3 MLN LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS – BACKLOG OF WORK UNDER CONTRACT AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $360.6 MLN VS BACKLOG UNDER CONTRACT AT DECEMBER 31, 2016 OF $434.0 MLN; 24/04/2018 – REG-Orion Group Interim Report January-March 2018; 03/05/2018 – Orion Group Holdings 1Q Rev $136.8M; 08/03/2018 – Orion Group 4Q Adj EPS 19c; 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC – EXPECT TO SEE SOME BOTTOM LINE IMPROVEMENT IN 2018 AS COMPARED TO 2017; 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP 4Q CONTRACT REV. $162.2M, EST. $176.0M; 03/05/2018 – Orion Group 1Q EPS 14cThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $135.64M company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $5.00 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ORN worth $12.21 million more.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.34 billion. The Company’s Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion items, such as womenÂ’s underwear, womenÂ’s apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, ORLANE, DECENCIA, THREE, H2O PLUS, and Jurlique brand names, as well as provides cosmetics, consulting, and facial esthetic treatment services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s Real Estate segment is involved in the leasing of office buildings and residential properties.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty construction firm in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. The company has market cap of $135.64 million. It operates through two divisions, Heavy Civil Marine Construction and Commercial Concrete Construction. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s marine construction services include construction, restoration, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $383,864 activity. $38,800 worth of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) was bought by Tabb Robert L on Friday, May 24. $148,500 worth of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) was bought by PEARSON JAMES MICHAEL on Friday, May 24. On Friday, May 24 the insider Stauffer Mark R. bought $9,750. $98,500 worth of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) shares were bought by Sullivan Mary E. $23,917 worth of stock was bought by Daerr Richard L. on Friday, May 24. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $59,472 was made by Buchler Peter R. on Friday, May 24. Caliel Michael J had bought 2,500 shares worth $4,925 on Friday, May 24.