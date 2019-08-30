Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) Reaches $4.14 After 7.00% Up Move; Alleghany Has Trimmed By $30.78 Million Its Air Prods & Chems (APD) Position

The stock of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 54,434 shares traded. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) has declined 54.93% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ORN News: 24/04/2018 – Orion Group Interim Report January-March 2018; 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP 4Q CONTRACT REV. $162.2M, EST. $176.0M; 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC ORN.N – QTRLY CONTRACT REVENUES WERE $162.2 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12.4%, AS COMPARED TO $144.3 MLN LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Orion Group Holdings 1Q Rev $136.8M; 03/05/2018 – Orion Group 1Q EPS 14c; 08/03/2018 – Orion Group 4Q Rev $162.2M; 24/04/2018 – REG-Orion Group Interim Report January-March 2018; 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC – EXPECT TO SEE SOME BOTTOM LINE IMPROVEMENT IN 2018 AS COMPARED TO 2017; 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS – BACKLOG OF WORK UNDER CONTRACT AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $360.6 MLN VS BACKLOG UNDER CONTRACT AT DECEMBER 31, 2016 OF $434.0 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Orion Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORN)The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $119.90M company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $4.43 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ORN worth $8.39 million more.

Alleghany Corp decreased Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) stake by 30% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alleghany Corp sold 162,000 shares as Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD)’s stock rose 12.92%. The Alleghany Corp holds 378,000 shares with $72.18 million value, down from 540,000 last quarter. Air Prods & Chems Inc now has $50.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $225.63. About 345,749 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning reported 0.04% stake. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.26% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 37,029 shares. Hightower Trust Lta invested in 0.3% or 12,239 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.2% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 363,895 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 397,918 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0.29% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Coho Prtn Ltd owns 3,341 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 2,240 were accumulated by Colony Group Ltd Company. Bollard Grp Inc Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2,209 shares. Tru Department Mb Bancorp N A owns 364 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ltd reported 0.18% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Atwood Palmer Incorporated has invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Nomura Asset Management Communications Limited invested in 0.09% or 49,634 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability owns 1,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 1,785 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals has $25200 highest and $18200 lowest target. $226.50’s average target is 0.39% above currents $225.63 stock price. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 14 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by BMO Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of APD in report on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 1 by HSBC. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, August 12 report. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $509.88M for 24.53 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity. The insider Ghasemi Seifi bought $4.54 million.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $383,864 activity. Caliel Michael J bought $4,925 worth of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) on Friday, May 24. Shares for $23,917 were bought by Daerr Richard L. on Friday, May 24. Stauffer Mark R. bought $9,750 worth of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) on Friday, May 24. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $59,472 was made by Buchler Peter R. on Friday, May 24. Shares for $38,800 were bought by Tabb Robert L. PEARSON JAMES MICHAEL also bought $148,500 worth of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) on Friday, May 24. Sullivan Mary E had bought 50,000 shares worth $98,500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold Orion Group Holdings, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 22.90 million shares or 1.37% less from 23.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 212,929 shares stake. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) for 267,801 shares. American Grp Inc, New York-based fund reported 21,356 shares. New York-based Hrt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 1.90M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 0% or 199,792 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). South Dakota Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 337,146 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability holds 278,701 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Service Gp Inc holds 0% or 1,691 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 27,546 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated holds 0% or 64,249 shares.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty construction firm in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. The company has market cap of $119.90 million. It operates through two divisions, Heavy Civil Marine Construction and Commercial Concrete Construction. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s marine construction services include construction, restoration, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.