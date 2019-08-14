Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) Reaches $4.07 After 5.00% Up Move; EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) Had 0 Bulls

The stock of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $4.065. About 151,669 shares traded. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) has declined 54.93% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ORN News: 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.34; 24/04/2018 – Orion Group Interim Report January-March 2018; 08/03/2018 Orion Group 4Q EPS 34c; 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC ORN.N – QTRLY CONTRACT REVENUES WERE $162.2 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12.4%, AS COMPARED TO $144.3 MLN LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – REG-Orion Group Interim Report January-March 2018; 08/03/2018 – Orion Group 4Q Rev $162.2M; 03/05/2018 – Orion Group 1Q EPS 14c; 03/05/2018 – Orion Group Holdings 1Q Rev $136.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Orion Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORN); 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC – EXPECT TO SEE SOME BOTTOM LINE IMPROVEMENT IN 2018 AS COMPARED TO 2017The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $120.12 million company. It was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $4.27 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ORN worth $6.01 million more.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $383,864 activity. Caliel Michael J had bought 2,500 shares worth $4,925 on Friday, May 24. Buchler Peter R. had bought 30,000 shares worth $59,472. PEARSON JAMES MICHAEL also bought $148,500 worth of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) on Friday, May 24. $9,750 worth of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) was bought by Stauffer Mark R.. Daerr Richard L. bought $23,917 worth of stock or 12,000 shares. Tabb Robert L bought $38,800 worth of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) on Friday, May 24. Sullivan Mary E bought 50,000 shares worth $98,500.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty construction firm in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. The company has market cap of $120.12 million. It operates through two divisions, Heavy Civil Marine Construction and Commercial Concrete Construction. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s marine construction services include construction, restoration, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold Orion Group Holdings, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 22.90 million shares or 1.37% less from 23.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 278,701 are owned by Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Com. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 27,546 shares or 0% of the stock. Qs Ltd Liability Corp owns 38,507 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) for 4.22M shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company owns 16,374 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 25,319 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) for 14,328 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 48,311 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Prns reported 2,350 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 859 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). Northern holds 334,592 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 81,356 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 0% invested in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) for 160,873 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys has 14,237 shares.