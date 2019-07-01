Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) EPS Estimated At $-0.10; Shorts at Greenbrier Companies (the (GBX) Raised By 0.93%

Greenbrier Companies Inc (the (NYSE:GBX) had an increase of 0.93% in short interest. GBX’s SI was 4.92M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.93% from 4.88 million shares previously. With 288,100 avg volume, 17 days are for Greenbrier Companies Inc (the (NYSE:GBX)’s short sellers to cover GBX’s short positions. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.44. About 338,614 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding

Analysts expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to report $-0.10 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 225.00% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. After having $-0.21 EPS previously, Orion Group Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -52.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 121,879 shares traded. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) has declined 66.67% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORN News: 08/03/2018 – Orion Group 4Q Rev $162.2M; 08/03/2018 Orion Group 4Q EPS 34c; 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS – BACKLOG OF WORK UNDER CONTRACT AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $360.6 MLN VS BACKLOG UNDER CONTRACT AT DECEMBER 31, 2016 OF $434.0 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Orion Group 4Q Adj EPS 19c; 24/04/2018 – Orion Group Interim Report January-March 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Orion Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORN); 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP 4Q CONTRACT REV. $162.2M, EST. $176.0M; 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC – EXPECT TO SEE SOME BOTTOM LINE IMPROVEMENT IN 2018 AS COMPARED TO 2017; 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC ORN.N – QTRLY CONTRACT REVENUES WERE $162.2 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12.4%, AS COMPARED TO $144.3 MLN LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.34

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty construction firm in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. The company has market cap of $75.58 million. It operates through two divisions, Heavy Civil Marine Construction and Commercial Concrete Construction. It currently has negative earnings. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Orion Group Holdings, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 22.90 million shares or 1.37% less from 23.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 5,876 shares. Hrt Finance Ltd Com accumulated 15,787 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 192,968 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Co holds 0.1% or 831,460 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 92,489 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Ptnrs invested in 0.01% or 2.80M shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0% in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) or 44,686 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) for 16,914 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 41,864 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0% or 22,150 shares. 1,800 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Bankshares Of America De has invested 0% in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). Public Sector Pension Board owns 25,319 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $383,864 activity. $148,500 worth of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) was bought by PEARSON JAMES MICHAEL. $59,472 worth of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) was bought by Buchler Peter R. on Friday, May 24. The insider Tabb Robert L bought $38,800. Caliel Michael J also bought $4,925 worth of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) on Friday, May 24. Shares for $23,917 were bought by Daerr Richard L.. Stauffer Mark R. bought 5,000 shares worth $9,750. 50,000 Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) shares with value of $98,500 were bought by Sullivan Mary E.

Among 3 analysts covering Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Greenbrier Companies had 6 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, January 10. Buckingham Research maintained The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) rating on Wednesday, March 27. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $37 target. The stock of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has “Sector Weight” rating given on Monday, March 11 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.