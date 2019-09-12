Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC) to pay $0.20 on Sep 30, 2019; Davita Healthcare Partners (DVA) Sentiment Is 0.73

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) is expected to pay $0.20 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:OEC) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Orion Engineered Carbons SA’s current price of $16.95 translates into 1.18% yield. Orion Engineered Carbons SA’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Jun 27, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 4.89% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $16.95. About 421,926 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – INCREASING OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BETWEEN $280 MLN AND $300 MLN; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.41; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY $82.6 MILLION TO $406.7 MILLION COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook on All Orion Ratings Changed to Positive From Stable; 10/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Orion Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Buys New 1.7% Position in Orion Engineered; 08/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Attend the Barclays Chemical and Ag ROC Stars Conference 2018; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY TOTAL VOLUMES INCREASED BY 4.0% TO 286.1 KMT

Davita Healthcare Partners Inc (DVA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 132 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 180 sold and decreased positions in Davita Healthcare Partners Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 141.20 million shares, up from 139.87 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Davita Healthcare Partners Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 6 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 50 Reduced: 130 Increased: 98 New Position: 34.

More notable recent DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DaVita reports preliminary results of self-tender offer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks â€“ Market Surges on Apple, Tech and Boeing Gains – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DaVita sees non-GAAP EPS as high as $7.25 in 2022 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Davita reports final results of self-tender offer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Skytop Capital Management Llc holds 9.58% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. for 200,000 shares. Gates Capital Management Inc. owns 3.30 million shares or 7.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc has 4.35% invested in the company for 290,518 shares. The Massachusetts-based Par Capital Management Inc has invested 3.92% in the stock. Chou Associates Management Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 120,743 shares.

DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease . The company has market cap of $9.59 billion. It operates through two divisions, DaVita Kidney Care and DaVita Medical Group. It has a 73.57 P/E ratio. The firm operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers.

The stock decreased 3.00% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $59.81. About 1.92M shares traded. DaVita Inc. (DVA) has declined 14.27% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S: HEALTHCARE QUARTERLY LOOKS AT CREDIT IMPACT OF PLANNED MERGERS IN US HEALTHCARE; 12/04/2018 – DaVita Certified as Freedom-Centered Workplace by WorldBlu; 03/05/2018 – DAVITA INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.85 BLN VS. $2.63 BLN; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q EPS 98c; 11/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC REPORTS 22.1 PCT STAKE IN DAVITA INC AS OF MAY 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Continues to Expect Pending Transaction Will Close in 2018; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 06/04/2018 – MobileHelp® Healthcare Partners with American Well® to Deliver Expanded Telehealth Options for Consumer and Professional Healthcare Applications; 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – DaVita Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 117.86% or $0.66 from last year’s $0.56 per share. DVA’s profit will be $195.58M for 12.26 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by DaVita Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC), The Stock That Slid 60% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Orion Engineered Carbons Senior Manager Buying Shares of the Company – Business Wire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Orion Engineered Carbons CFO Buying Shares of the Company – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Orion Engineered Carbons Director and Senior Managers Buying Shares of the Company – Business Wire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $878.50 million. It operates through two divisions, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. It has a 12.09 P/E ratio. The firm offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.