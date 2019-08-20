Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC) to pay $0.20 on Sep 30, 2019; Crocs (CROX)’s Sentiment Is 0.99

Crocs Inc (CROX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 93 funds started new or increased positions, while 94 sold and decreased their stock positions in Crocs Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 66.71 million shares, down from 70.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Crocs Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 72 Increased: 60 New Position: 33.

Profit Investment Management Llc holds 2.45% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. for 124,856 shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc owns 1.05 million shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackstone Group L.P. has 0.86% invested in the company for 6.90 million shares. The Illinois-based Driehaus Capital Management Llc has invested 0.68% in the stock. Eam Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 93,276 shares.

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.68 billion. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s primary trademarks include the Crocs logo and the Crocs word mark.

