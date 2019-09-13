Orion Engineered Carbons Sa (OEC) Holding Has Raised by Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc; Stryker (SYK) Holder Arcadia Investment Management Has Boosted Position

Arcadia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp bought 2,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 83,074 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.08M, up from 80,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $219.27. About 255,846 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 29/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stretcher, Stryker Model 1125 30-inch Zoom Motorized – 36C26318Q0412; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-810-000 Sterile personal; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- PCD Kit: Long 90, 13g Match-Ground w/ Bevel, Product Number: 0506-485-000; 24/04/2018 – DJ Symbol for Vexim S.A. (ALVXM.FR) Now SYK; 04/04/2018 – AlloSource and Stryker Launch ProChondrix CR Cryopreserved Osteochondral Allograft; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Advanced Cement Mixing (ACM) Kit w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Prox. Med; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution CMS w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Med. Press., Product Number:; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stryker Arch Bar Set – 36C24818Q0520; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons Sa (OEC) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 347,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.63M, up from 802,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.21. About 159,264 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.41; 10/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – INCREASING OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BETWEEN $280 MLN AND $300 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects View Orion’s Operational Performance Will Remain Solid This Year; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 14/05/2018 – Cardinal Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Orion Engineered; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook on All Orion Ratings Changed to Positive From Stable; 20/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Add Specialty Carbon Black Production Line in Italy; 05/03/2018 Orion Announces Filing of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.52

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 187,853 shares to 338,185 shares, valued at $18.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 375,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 663,508 shares, and cut its stake in Mgic Investment Corp (NYSE:MTG).

More notable recent Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Is Plunging Today – The Motley Fool” on March 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC), The Stock That Slid 60% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dennyâ€™s Corporation (DENN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SYK shares while 337 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 263.36 million shares or 0.65% less from 265.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested in 115,413 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Roberts Glore And Commerce Inc Il has invested 2.73% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0.93% or 32.12 million shares. Ftb reported 3,484 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 18,645 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 0.03% or 225,500 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Street Nc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd reported 137,535 shares. Tekla Mngmt has 0.86% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 102,950 shares. Ledyard Bank invested 0.78% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Advantage Inc invested in 0.04% or 300 shares. Globeflex LP invested 0% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Linscomb And Williams invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Pnc Fincl reported 1.02M shares.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $587.00M and $366.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 13,310 shares to 42,831 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,219 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Stryker announces definitive agreement to acquire Mobius Imaging & Cardan Robotics – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stryker Corporation (SYK) Kevin Lobo Presents at Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Stryker (NYSE:SYK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity.