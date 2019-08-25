Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Both Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) and Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE:KRO) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Chemicals industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 20 0.49 N/A 1.86 10.49 Kronos Worldwide Inc. 14 0.68 N/A 1.42 9.44

Table 1 demonstrates Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. and Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Kronos Worldwide Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Kronos Worldwide Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Kronos Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 8.6%

Risk & Volatility

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s current beta is 1.13 and it happens to be 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s 98.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.98 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Kronos Worldwide Inc. is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.9. Kronos Worldwide Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. and Kronos Worldwide Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 0 2 0 2.00 Kronos Worldwide Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s upside potential is 67.84% at a $21.5 consensus price target. Competitively Kronos Worldwide Inc. has an average price target of $15.5, with potential upside of 58.16%. Based on the results given earlier, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is looking more favorable than Kronos Worldwide Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.1% of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.9% of Kronos Worldwide Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 11.56% of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Kronos Worldwide Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. -2.89% -8.42% -1.62% -29.47% -39.78% -22.94% Kronos Worldwide Inc. -3.46% -13.87% 3.23% 0.07% -40.03% 16.41%

For the past year Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. had bearish trend while Kronos Worldwide Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Kronos Worldwide Inc.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods under the PUREX brand, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.Ã r.l. and changed its name to Orion Engineered Carbons, S.A. in July 2014. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is a subsidiary of Kinove Luxembourg Holdings 1 S.Ã r.l.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. The company also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications. In addition, it sells and provides technical services for its products. The company sells its products under the Kronos brand through distributors and agents to paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.