Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

Both Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) and Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Chemicals industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 21 0.53 N/A 1.86 10.49 Albemarle Corporation 77 2.05 N/A 6.23 11.71

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. and Albemarle Corporation. Albemarle Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. and Albemarle Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Albemarle Corporation 0.00% 19.2% 9.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.13 beta means Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s volatility is 13.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Albemarle Corporation’s 60.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.6 beta.

Liquidity

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Albemarle Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Albemarle Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. and Albemarle Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 0 2 0 2.00 Albemarle Corporation 0 4 4 2.50

The consensus target price of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is $21.5, with potential upside of 56.48%. Competitively the consensus target price of Albemarle Corporation is $100.5, which is potential 53.55% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. looks more robust than Albemarle Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.1% of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. shares and 96.7% of Albemarle Corporation shares. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s share held by insiders are 11.56%. Comparatively, 0.5% are Albemarle Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. -2.89% -8.42% -1.62% -29.47% -39.78% -22.94% Albemarle Corporation -3.4% 3.74% -1.5% -9.04% -21.06% -5.33%

For the past year Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s stock price has bigger decline than Albemarle Corporation.

Summary

Albemarle Corporation beats on 11 of the 12 factors Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods under the PUREX brand, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.Ã r.l. and changed its name to Orion Engineered Carbons, S.A. in July 2014. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is a subsidiary of Kinove Luxembourg Holdings 1 S.Ã r.l.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents for applications in lithium batteries, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles and plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets; cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications. It also manufactures cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications, including airbag igniters; and performance catalyst solutions, such as polymer catalysts, curatives, organometallics, and electronic materials for polyolefin polymers, packaging, non-packaging, films, injection molding, alpha-olefins, electronic materials, solar cells, polyurethanes, epoxies, and other engineered resins markets. In addition, the company offers bromine and bromine-based solutions for fire safety, chemical synthesis, mercury control, water purification, beef and poultry processing, and various other industrial applications, as well as for the oil and gas well drilling, and completion fluids applications. Further, Albemarle Corporation provides clean fuels technologies, which is primarily composed of hydroprocessing catalysts; and heavy oil upgrading, which is primarily composed of fluidized catalytic cracking catalysts and additives for application in the refining industry. It serves petroleum refining, consumer electronics, energy storage, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, food safety, and custom chemistry services markets. Albemarle Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.