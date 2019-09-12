Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) Shareholder Skyline Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $1.78 Million; Cypress Asset Management Cut Its Stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) as Stock Declined

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) by 16.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 84,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 442,800 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.48M, down from 527,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 142,879 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.41; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Orion Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys 2% Position in Orion Engineered; 14/05/2018 – Cardinal Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Orion Engineered; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook on All Orion Ratings Changed to Positive From Stable; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects View Orion’s Operational Performance Will Remain Solid This Year; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q EPS 40c; 09/04/2018 – S&P: ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. BB RATING AFFIRMED; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.52; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY $82.6 MILLION TO $406.7 MILLION COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 2,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 44,154 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.61M, down from 46,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $167.18. About 147,946 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST

Analysts await Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 7.84% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.51 per share. OEC’s profit will be $28.30 million for 8.94 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.62% negative EPS growth.

