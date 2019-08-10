Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) Share Price Declined While Sei Investments Company Raised Its Stake; General Electric (GE) Shareholder Newman Dignan & Sheerar Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.78 Million as Stock Price Rose

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) by 38.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 28,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 101,822 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, up from 73,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $796.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.84% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $12.91. About 1.06 million shares traded or 59.55% up from the average. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 20/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Add Specialty Carbon Black Production Line in Italy; 05/03/2018 Orion Announces Filing of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects View Orion’s Operational Performance Will Remain Solid This Year; 09/04/2018 – S&P: ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. BB RATING AFFIRMED; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook on All Orion Ratings Changed to Positive From Stable; 10/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR: Revision of Outlook to Positive Reflects Orion’s Better-Than-Expected Credit Metrics in 2017; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q EPS 40c; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q Rev $406.7M

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 308,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 342,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 75.85 million shares traded or 46.91% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst; 16/04/2018 – G&W Electric Collaborates with GE on New Integrated Recloser Relay for Distribution Automation Solutions to Improve Network Rel; 24/05/2018 – Gloom for GE investors as hopes of a quick fix fade; 07/03/2018 – Centerpiece of K.l.E.L. Coastal Power Plant Complete; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 20/04/2018 – General Electric Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 02/04/2018 – Iraq signs contract with Baker Hugues, GE to process natural gas produced with crude oil; 05/03/2018 – Kane WU: Chinese firms prepare bids for GE lighting operations; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: On Track to Exceed Cost Reduction Goal of $2B in 2018

More notable recent Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) CEO Corning Painter on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Orion Engineered Carbons Announces Investment in Acetylene Carbon Black to Drive Technological Strength in Batteries and Other Premium Segments – Business Wire” published on November 01, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Is Plunging Today – The Motley Fool” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Orion Engineered Carbons CEO Buying Shares of the Company – Business Wire” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Orion Engineered Carbons 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 52,974 shares to 5,201 shares, valued at $150,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 41,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89 shares, and cut its stake in Vericel Corp.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63 million and $248.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 155,341 shares to 172,314 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.