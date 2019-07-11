Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) Share Price Declined While Cardinal Capital Management Lowered Position by $14.03 Million; Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Market Valuation Declined While Ancora Advisors Has Decreased Position

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) by 52.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 779,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 696,699 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.23M, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 658,769 shares traded or 13.48% up from the average. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 30.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.87% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.41; 13/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons Plans to Install Innovative Pollution Control Technology at Its Louisiana Plant; 05/03/2018 Orion Announces Filing of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.52; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys 2% Position in Orion Engineered; 20/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Add Specialty Carbon Black Production Line in Italy; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q EPS 40c; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY $82.6 MILLION TO $406.7 MILLION COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 10/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Orion Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba3 Cfr

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 68.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 18,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8,358 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $301,000, down from 26,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.18. About 41,982 shares traded or 14.32% up from the average. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 2.88% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.31% the S&P500.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbiz Inc (NYSE:CBZ) by 112,283 shares to 3.22M shares, valued at $65.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 50,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX).

Analysts await Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 22.06% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.68 per share. OEC’s profit will be $31.28M for 9.13 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold LORL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 0.22% less from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 0% or 11,975 shares. Aperio Group Lc stated it has 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 48,946 shares. Moreover, Empyrean Capital Ptnrs LP has 0.74% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 450,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 5,099 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Cooperman Leon G accumulated 715,268 shares. 11,026 are owned by Bancorp Of America Corporation De. Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 11,554 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gru has 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 1,274 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 10,677 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 874,739 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 1,003 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL).