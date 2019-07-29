Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) Reaches $19.48 After 7.00% Down Move; Phi (PHII) Has 0.09 Sentiment

The stock of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 332,463 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 30.44% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.87% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.4% of Orion Engineered; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY TOTAL VOLUMES INCREASED BY 4.0% TO 286.1 KMT; 09/04/2018 – S&P: ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. BB RATING AFFIRMED; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook on All Orion Ratings Changed to Positive From Stable; 08/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Attend the Barclays Chemical and Ag ROC Stars Conference 2018; 14/05/2018 – Cardinal Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Orion Engineered; 05/03/2018 Orion Announces Filing of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects View Orion’s Operational Performance Will Remain Solid This Year; 13/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons Plans to Install Innovative Pollution Control Technology at Its Louisiana Plant; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY $82.6 MILLION TO $406.7 MILLION COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $1.16B company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $18.12 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:OEC worth $81.13 million less.

Phi Inc (PHII) investors sentiment decreased to 0.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.05, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 4 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 43 cut down and sold their stock positions in Phi Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 1.55 million shares, down from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Phi Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 40 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

More notable recent PHI, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHII) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PHI Inc. files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PHI, Inc. Issues Update Statement on Its Review Process – Business Wire” published on February 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PHI Inc. – Creditors Come To Terms On New Plan Of Reorganization – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about PHI, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHII) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PHI, Inc. Announces Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2018 – Business Wire” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What Lenders Don’t Understand About PHI, Inc.: A Money-Good Bond With An 18.5% YTM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2018.

It closed at $1.26 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

PHI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation services to, from, and among offshore facilities for clients in the gas and oil exploration, development, and production industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $. It operates through three business divisions: Oil and Gas, Air Medical, and Technical Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Oil and Gas segment provides helicopter services primarily for the integrated and independent gas and oil exploration and production companies, and other offshore oil service companies for routine transportation of personnel and equipment, transportation of personnel during medical and safety emergencies, and evacuation of personnel during the threat of hurricanes and other adverse weather conditions.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in PHI, Inc. for 1.37 million shares. Robotti Robert owns 42,532 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in the company for 2,836 shares. The Washington-based Brighton Jones Llc has invested 0% in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 44,556 shares.

Analysts await Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 22.06% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.68 per share. OEC’s profit will be $31.53M for 9.19 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.90% EPS growth.

More notable recent Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s (NYSE:OEC) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Investing In Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Orion Engineered Carbons Moving to U.S. Domestic Filer Status – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. It operates through two divisions, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. It has a 10.47 P/E ratio. The firm offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.