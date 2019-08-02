Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) Reaches $16.94 1 Year Low; Integrated Defense Technologies Has 1.23 Sentiment

Integrated Defense Technologies Inc (IDE) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 16 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 13 reduced and sold their holdings in Integrated Defense Technologies Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 2.76 million shares, down from 2.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Integrated Defense Technologies Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 7 Increased: 10 New Position: 6.

The stock of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) hit a new 52-week low and has $15.75 target or 7.00% below today’s $16.94 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.01B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $15.75 price target is reached, the company will be worth $70.56M less. The stock decreased 6.72% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.94. About 206,707 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 20/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Add Specialty Carbon Black Production Line in Italy; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook on All Orion Ratings Changed to Positive From Stable; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY TOTAL VOLUMES INCREASED BY 4.0% TO 286.1 KMT; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 09/04/2018 – S&P: ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. BB RATING AFFIRMED; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q EPS 40c; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects View Orion’s Operational Performance Will Remain Solid This Year; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Orion Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 08/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Attend the Barclays Chemical and Ag ROC Stars Conference 2018; 13/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons Plans to Install Innovative Pollution Control Technology at Its Louisiana Plant

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. It operates through two divisions, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. It has a 9.11 P/E ratio. The firm offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $220.58 million. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co. It currently has negative earnings. LLC.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund for 145,638 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 161,273 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ionic Capital Management Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 20,000 shares. The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Management Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 263,929 shares.

