Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) Reaches $15.65 After 3.00% Down Move; Gruss & Co Has Decreased Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Position By $1.72 Million

Gruss & Co Inc decreased Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) stake by 64.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gruss & Co Inc sold 26,875 shares as Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO)’s stock declined 7.00%. The Gruss & Co Inc holds 15,000 shares with $962,000 value, down from 41,875 last quarter. Vornado Rlty Tr now has $11.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.85. About 640,823 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 09/05/2018 – Commercial Obs: Vornado Refis Times Square Crowne Plaza With $250M Loan; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushners; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO SAYS SALE OF 666 FIFTH STAKE WILL REPAY ITS INVESTMENT; 06/04/2018 – Vornado has ‘handshake’ deal to sell stake in 666 Fifth Avenue to Kushner Cos; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO BELIEVES IT HAS `HANDSHAKE’ TO SELL 666 FIFTH STAKE; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO EARNINGS CALL STARTS; 08/03/2018 Toys ‘R’ Us Considers Closing All of Its U.S. Stores; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 09/04/2018 – Vornado Releases 2017 Sustainability Report

The stock of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.78% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $15.65. About 231,793 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 09/05/2018 – Bamco Buys New 1.7% Position in Orion Engineered; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects View Orion’s Operational Performance Will Remain Solid This Year; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.41; 14/05/2018 – Cardinal Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Orion Engineered; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Orion Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.52; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY TOTAL VOLUMES INCREASED BY 4.0% TO 286.1 KMT; 05/03/2018 Orion Announces Filing of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons Plans to Install Innovative Pollution Control Technology at Its Louisiana Plant; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – INCREASING OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BETWEEN $280 MLN AND $300 MLNThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $942.32M company. It was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $15.18 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:OEC worth $28.27 million less.

More notable recent Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC), The Stock That Slid 60% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Orion Engineered Carbons Senior Manager Buying Shares of the Company – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Orion Engineered Carbons Director and Senior Managers Buying Shares of the Company – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $942.32 million. It operates through two divisions, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. It has a 11.16 P/E ratio. The firm offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

Analysts await Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 7.84% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.51 per share. OEC’s profit will be $28.30 million for 8.32 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.62% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 8.25% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.97 per share. VNO’s profit will be $169.83M for 17.37 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Vornado Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.20% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vornado Realty has $73 highest and $7300 lowest target. $73’s average target is 18.03% above currents $61.85 stock price. Vornado Realty had 6 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, September 6. The stock of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank.

