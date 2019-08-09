Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) Reaches $13.01 52 Week Low; Last Week Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AX.UN) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Artis REIT (TSE:AX.UN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Artis REIT had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Desjardins Securities maintained Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AX.UN) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. Scotia Capital maintained Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AX.UN) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11.5 target in Monday, March 4 report. See Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AX.UN) latest ratings:

The stock of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) hit a new 52-week low and has $11.84 target or 9.00% below today’s $13.01 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $802.68 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. If the $11.84 price target is reached, the company will be worth $72.24 million less. The stock decreased 5.11% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $13.01. About 210,362 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook on All Orion Ratings Changed to Positive From Stable; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – INCREASING OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BETWEEN $280 MLN AND $300 MLN; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.41; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR: Revision of Outlook to Positive Reflects Orion’s Better-Than-Expected Credit Metrics in 2017; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects View Orion’s Operational Performance Will Remain Solid This Year; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY TOTAL VOLUMES INCREASED BY 4.0% TO 286.1 KMT; 13/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons Plans to Install Innovative Pollution Control Technology at Its Louisiana Plant; 08/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Attend the Barclays Chemical and Ag ROC Stars Conference 2018; 09/04/2018 – S&P: ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. BB RATING AFFIRMED

Among 2 analysts covering Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Orion Engineered Carbons had 8 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, August 5 by Loop Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Monday, March 11.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $802.68 million. It operates through two divisions, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. It has a 9.28 P/E ratio. The firm offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

The stock increased 0.58% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 193,726 shares traded. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AX.UN) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust operates as a closed-end real estate investment trust in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. It engages in the acquisition and operation of commercial/retail and light-industrial properties in western Canada. It has a 32.79 P/E ratio.