Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) Holder Skyline Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $4.35 Million as Shares Declined; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Shareholder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Cut Its Position by $1.27 Million

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 241,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 527,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, down from 768,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $790.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $13.71. About 891,088 shares traded or 36.77% up from the average. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 14/05/2018 – Cardinal Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Orion Engineered; 09/04/2018 – S&P: ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. BB RATING AFFIRMED; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.4% of Orion Engineered; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY TOTAL VOLUMES INCREASED BY 4.0% TO 286.1 KMT; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.52; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – INCREASING OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BETWEEN $280 MLN AND $300 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Attend the Barclays Chemical and Ag ROC Stars Conference 2018; 13/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons Plans to Install Innovative Pollution Control Technology at Its Louisiana Plant; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys 2% Position in Orion Engineered; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR: Revision of Outlook to Positive Reflects Orion’s Better-Than-Expected Credit Metrics in 2017

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 37.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 5,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $7.65 during the last trading session, reaching $309.87. About 694,018 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 31/05/2018 – CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC – SUPRACHOROIDAL CLS-TA USED TOGETHER WITH INTRAVITREAL EYLEA WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of CLS-TA Used with Eylea in Patients with; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SEEKS COMPENSATORY AND TRIPLE DAMAGES FOR RENEGERON’S ALLEGED WILLFUL PATENT INFRINGEMENT, IN A LAWSUIT FILED WITH THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT IN MANHATTAN; 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 11/05/2018 – Bayer’s Eylea Gets Second Approval for Use in China; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECT U.S. REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR DIABETIC RETINOPATHY LATER THIS YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q Net $478M

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank owns 6,981 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 492,864 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Co has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.1% or 84,427 shares. First Interstate National Bank has 0.19% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 2,064 shares. Ser Automobile Association invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Morgan Stanley holds 0.04% or 321,018 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.47% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Asset has 5,284 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corp reported 0.1% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Clean Yield Group Incorporated, a Vermont-based fund reported 5 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments invested in 0% or 35 shares. 160,000 were accumulated by Parnassus Ca. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 82,388 shares to 195,561 shares, valued at $11.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 192,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 931,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL).

