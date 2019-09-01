Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) Holder Acadian Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $4.34 Million; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Rose While Neuberger Berman Group Increased Its Position

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 11.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 367,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 3.69 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240.13 million, up from 3.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 3.72M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 22/05/2018 – Potential Gilead Takeover of Tesaro Would Make Sense: Wedbush; 01/05/2018 – Clock Ticks for Gilead as Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 15/05/2018 – KITE – ANNOUNCED IT HAS LEASED A NEW FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS TO ENGINEER CELL THERAPIES IN EUROPE; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) by 41.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 240,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 335,389 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37 million, down from 576,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $818.03M market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 438,170 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects View Orion’s Operational Performance Will Remain Solid This Year; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 57,082 shares to 72,810 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 18,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 1.36 million shares to 4.76 million shares, valued at $259.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xerox Corp by 668,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,334 shares, and cut its stake in Centennial Resource Development In A.

