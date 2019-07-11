Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) EPS Estimated At $0.53; Two Sigma Securities Upped Activision Blizzard (Call) (ATVI) Stake By $544,500

Analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) to report $0.53 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 22.06% from last quarter’s $0.68 EPS. OEC’s profit would be $30.69M giving it 8.82 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s analysts see 35.90% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 487,130 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 30.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.87% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 10/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 14/05/2018 – Cardinal Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Orion Engineered; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q Rev $406.7M; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR: Revision of Outlook to Positive Reflects Orion’s Better-Than-Expected Credit Metrics in 2017; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.52; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.41; 08/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Attend the Barclays Chemical and Ag ROC Stars Conference 2018; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook on All Orion Ratings Changed to Positive From Stable; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY $82.6 MILLION TO $406.7 MILLION COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased Activision Blizzard Inc (Call) (ATVI) stake by 82.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Two Sigma Securities Llc acquired 12,100 shares as Activision Blizzard Inc (Call) (ATVI)'s stock rose 3.84%. The Two Sigma Securities Llc holds 26,800 shares with $1.22M value, up from 14,700 last quarter. Activision Blizzard Inc (Call) now has $36.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $47.34. About 5.03 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500.

Among 12 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Activision Blizzard had 23 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, February 19. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. Bernstein maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of ATVI in report on Wednesday, February 13 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, January 29 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $55 target in Wednesday, February 13 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Llc stated it has 683,726 shares. Montag And Caldwell Limited Liability holds 461,458 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Horan Capital Mngmt holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 31,418 shares. Shanda Asset Mgmt Limited owns 20,000 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Missouri-based Duncker Streett & Com has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Webster Savings Bank N A reported 119 shares. First Republic Invest stated it has 0.08% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). First Personal Service accumulated 141 shares. 54,450 were accumulated by Cibc Markets. Piedmont Advsr accumulated 67,663 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust holds 375 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Lc has invested 0.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 10,185 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Company accumulated 259,773 shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Bank Of Omaha reported 61,870 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity. Shares for $4.30 million were bought by NOLAN PETER J.

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) stake by 27,940 shares to 4,560 valued at $543,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 45,076 shares and now owns 12,324 shares. Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.