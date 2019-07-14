Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) EPS Estimated At $0.53; Etrade Capital Management Boosted By $527,200 Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Stake

Analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) to report $0.53 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 22.06% from last quarter’s $0.68 EPS. OEC’s profit would be $31.56M giving it 8.90 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s analysts see 35.90% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 867,933 shares traded or 48.47% up from the average. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 30.44% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.87% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.41; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook on All Orion Ratings Changed to Positive From Stable; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q EPS 40c; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY $82.6 MILLION TO $406.7 MILLION COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 08/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Attend the Barclays Chemical and Ag ROC Stars Conference 2018; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.52; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY TOTAL VOLUMES INCREASED BY 4.0% TO 286.1 KMT; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q Rev $406.7M; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR: Revision of Outlook to Positive Reflects Orion’s Better-Than-Expected Credit Metrics in 2017; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys 2% Position in Orion Engineered

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. It operates through two divisions, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. It has a 10.14 P/E ratio. The firm offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

