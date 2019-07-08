Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) and its peers on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has 95.7% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 64.96% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has 11.56% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 6.76% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 9.08% 22.39% 7.04%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. N/A 22 10.30 Industry Average 255.10M 2.81B 27.65

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.25 2.20 2.54

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. presently has an average target price of $26, suggesting a potential upside of 28.14%. The peers have a potential upside of 30.56%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. -5.67% -7.63% -29.33% -22.49% -30.44% -24.33% Industry Average 3.12% 10.20% 17.81% 17.75% 21.12% 25.32%

For the past year Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has -24.33% weaker performance while Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s rivals have 25.32% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. are 1.8 and 1.3. Competitively, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s peers have 3.79 and 3.02 for Current and Quick Ratio. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Risk and Volatility

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.94. Competitively, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s rivals’ beta is 1.29 which is 29.13% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s rivals beat Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods under the PUREX brand, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.Ã r.l. and changed its name to Orion Engineered Carbons, S.A. in July 2014. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is a subsidiary of Kinove Luxembourg Holdings 1 S.Ã r.l.