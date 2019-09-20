Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) and Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Comparing side by side

Both Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) and Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Chemicals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 19 0.64 N/A 1.86 10.49 Element Solutions Inc 10 1.42 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. and Element Solutions Inc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Element Solutions Inc 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.13 beta indicates that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is 13.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Element Solutions Inc has a 2.13 beta and it is 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. are 1.8 and 1.3. Competitively, Element Solutions Inc has 2.2 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Element Solutions Inc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. and Element Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Element Solutions Inc 0 0 1 3.00

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s average price target is $17, while its potential upside is 1.61%. Meanwhile, Element Solutions Inc’s average price target is $8, while its potential downside is -23.81%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is looking more favorable than Element Solutions Inc, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.1% of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.3% of Element Solutions Inc are owned by institutional investors. 11.56% are Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Element Solutions Inc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. -2.89% -8.42% -1.62% -29.47% -39.78% -22.94% Element Solutions Inc -3.93% -4.57% -8.41% -9.73% -18.93% -3%

For the past year Element Solutions Inc has weaker performance than Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods under the PUREX brand, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.Ã r.l. and changed its name to Orion Engineered Carbons, S.A. in July 2014. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is a subsidiary of Kinove Luxembourg Holdings 1 S.Ã r.l.