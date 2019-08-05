Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Shareholder Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Upped Holding; The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Market Valuation Declined While Private Wealth Partners Lifted by $642,306 Its Stake

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 15,293 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 261,023 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16 million, up from 245,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $38.88. About 6.06 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 09/03/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 17/04/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Schwab $Bmark; 3Y +65a, 3Y FRN L equiv, 7Y +95a; 12/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SCHW CREATES DIGITAL ACCELERATOR HUBS IN SAN FRANCISCO & AUSTIN; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Revenue $1.26B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Charles Schwab Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHW); 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN FEBRUARY 2018 TOTALED $21.3 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Goes Above 50D-MA

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) by 190.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 26,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 40,229 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $764,000, up from 13,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.40% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 577,413 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects View Orion’s Operational Performance Will Remain Solid This Year; 10/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys 2% Position in Orion Engineered; 13/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons Plans to Install Innovative Pollution Control Technology at Its Louisiana Plant; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Orion Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook on All Orion Ratings Changed to Positive From Stable; 20/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Add Specialty Carbon Black Production Line in Italy; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY $82.6 MILLION TO $406.7 MILLION COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.4% of Orion Engineered; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.41

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamel holds 14,525 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 21,545 are owned by Ameritas Prtnrs Inc. Sei Investments invested in 0.1% or 720,075 shares. Cayman Islands-based Quantres Asset Management has invested 0.3% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 470,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Ltd accumulated 8,725 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Sand Hill Global Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.39% stake. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.55% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 326,198 shares. Wetherby Asset Management accumulated 0.17% or 31,759 shares. Grassi Investment reported 111,980 shares. Granite Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.57% or 236,116 shares. 11,427 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp. Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 9,827 shares.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14 million and $608.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 4,422 shares to 100,760 shares, valued at $13.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 6,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,282 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

