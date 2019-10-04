Orion Engineered Carbons (Lu) (OEC) Holder Bowen Hanes & Co Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.63 Million; Institute For Wealth Management Continues to Hold Stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK)

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 59.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 9,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 26,391 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, up from 16,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $41.45. About 2.01M shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 18/04/2018 – GSK NAMES KEVIN SIN HEAD WORLDWIDE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT FOR R&D; 20/03/2018 – GSK SEES COMPLETION OF STUDY IN 2021; 05/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE INC – TRELEGY ELLIPTA AVAILABILITY IS EXPECTED JUNE 2018; 27/03/2018 – Novartis sells stake in consumer unit to GSK for $13bn; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV; 29/03/2018 – Nucala (mepolizumab; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L INTERIM DIV 19 PENCE/SHR; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE – STRATEGIC REVIEW OF; 08/03/2018 – GSK Announces Positive EU Approval for Labelling Update to Relvar Ellipta in Patients with Asthma; 08/03/2018 – GSK and Innoviva Announce Positive EU Approval for Labelling Update to Relvar Ellipta in Patients With Asthma

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons (Lu) (OEC) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 125,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 753,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.13M, down from 878,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons (Lu) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $974.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.19. About 364,714 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects View Orion’s Operational Performance Will Remain Solid This Year; 20/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Add Specialty Carbon Black Production Line in Italy; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY TOTAL VOLUMES INCREASED BY 4.0% TO 286.1 KMT; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.4% of Orion Engineered; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook on All Orion Ratings Changed to Positive From Stable; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q EPS 40c; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR: Revision of Outlook to Positive Reflects Orion’s Better-Than-Expected Credit Metrics in 2017; 13/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons Plans to Install Innovative Pollution Control Technology at Its Louisiana Plant; 08/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Attend the Barclays Chemical and Ag ROC Stars Conference 2018; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q Rev $406.7M

Analysts await Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 7.84% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.51 per share. OEC’s profit will be $28.30M for 8.61 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.62% negative EPS growth.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Medical Group Nv (Ne) by 48,000 shares to 698,000 shares, valued at $20.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI) by 9,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

