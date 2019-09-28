Orion Eng Carbns S.A (OEC) Shareholder First Manhattan Company Lifted Stake; Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder Lonestar Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $2.20 Million as Share Value Declined

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Orion Eng Carbns S.A (OEC) by 26.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 83,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 397,650 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.51 million, up from 314,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Orion Eng Carbns S.A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.68. About 295,249 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q Rev $406.7M; 20/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Add Specialty Carbon Black Production Line in Italy; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – INCREASING OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BETWEEN $280 MLN AND $300 MLN; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q EPS 40c; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.41; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Orion Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY TOTAL VOLUMES INCREASED BY 4.0% TO 286.1 KMT; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY $82.6 MILLION TO $406.7 MILLION COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR: Revision of Outlook to Positive Reflects Orion’s Better-Than-Expected Credit Metrics in 2017

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.33 million, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 9.36 million shares traded or 10.67% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES $450M IN REVENUE REDUCTION DUE TO TAX REFORM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/15/2018 10:59 AM; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/21/2018 11:09 AM; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $18.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 11,587 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $68.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 191,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 770,540 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 266,555 shares to 289,000 shares, valued at $6.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put).