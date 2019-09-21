Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Shareholder Adirondack Research & Management Lowered Its Stake as Shares Rose; Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Lifted Stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 128.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 8,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 14,623 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $735,000, up from 6,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 5.78 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Orion Energy Systems Inc (OESX) by 90.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 1.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 97.55% . The institutional investor held 122,130 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $363,000, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Orion Energy Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.75M market cap company. It closed at $2.88 lastly. It is down 213.66% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 213.66% the S&P500. Some Historical OESX News: 17/04/2018 – Orion Energy Partners Expands Footprint with the Opening of Houston Office; 16/05/2018 – Mohegan Energy Trustees Acquires West Virginia Metallurgical Coal Operation from Met Resources through a $100 Million Strategic Partnership with Orion Energy Partners; 05/04/2018 – ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC – THIRD AMENDMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE FROM FEBRUARY 6, 2019 TO FEBRUARY 6, 2021; 19/04/2018 – DJ Orion Energy Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OESX); 05/04/2018 ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING CREDIT AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Orion Lighting Says It Has Until Nov 26 to Regain Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Rules

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sfe Inv Counsel reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Winch Advisory Ltd Llc stated it has 572 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 3.07 million were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. Cordasco Fincl Network holds 115 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cadence Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 24,647 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Company has 11,120 shares. Old Republic invested in 852,000 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Cap Limited Ca has invested 0.97% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Carret Asset Mgmt Lc holds 8,937 shares. 2.06 million were accumulated by Wellington Limited Liability Partnership. D E Shaw And Inc holds 0.16% or 2.49 million shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 864,095 shares. Tortoise Ltd Co owns 30,532 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hartford Investment Management Co reported 109,704 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. South State Corp has 6,480 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. 4,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. Shares for $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. Brown Oscar K had bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200. The insider KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200. Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80M worth of stock. Shares for $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E..

Investors sentiment increased to 3.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.80, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold OESX shares while 5 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 20.24 million shares or 98.85% more from 10.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 1.17 million shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 81,438 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ariel Limited Com reported 1.08M shares stake. Acadian Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). California Employees Retirement System accumulated 66,300 shares. Jane Street Gp Lc accumulated 17,328 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 82,858 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) for 53,275 shares. Penbrook Mgmt Lc accumulated 1.15% or 361,850 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 1.63 million shares. Tower Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 1,394 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% or 107,498 shares. One Trading Limited Partnership owns 893 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corp accumulated 47,379 shares. Raymond James Financial Incorporated stated it has 20,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $52,753 activity. Otten Anthony L. also bought $9,734 worth of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) on Tuesday, June 11.