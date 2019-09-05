Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Moves On B. Riley FBR Initiation with $4.0000 Target; Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) SI Decreased By 9.86%

Research professionals at B. Riley FBR has started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) in a analysts note shared with investors and clients on Wednesday morning. The broker set a Buy rating on the stock. B. Riley FBR’s PT of $4.0000 suggests potential of 59.36% from the stock’s last stock close.

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) had a decrease of 9.86% in short interest. HOOK's SI was 38,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.86% from 42,600 shares previously. With 90,600 avg volume, 0 days are for Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)'s short sellers to cover HOOK's short positions. It closed at $8.42 lastly.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $52,753 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Altschaefl Michael W, worth $28,659 on Friday, June 7. 3,500 shares were bought by Otten Anthony L., worth $9,734 on Tuesday, June 11.

Among 2 analysts covering Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Orion Energy Systems has $400 highest and $400 lowest target. $4’s average target is 59.36% above currents $2.51 stock price. Orion Energy Systems had 3 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.79, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold Orion Energy Systems, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 10.18 million shares or 3.64% less from 10.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Rech And Incorporated holds 1.22M shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 3,899 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 63,218 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru reported 55,046 shares. Raymond James Services Advsrs reported 20,100 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability holds 12,393 shares. Firsthand Mgmt accumulated 14,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Gru has invested 0% in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). Penbrook Mngmt Limited Com reported 675,750 shares. Ariel Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 2.77M shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 66,300 shares. Blackrock accumulated 17,760 shares or 0% of the stock.

The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.51. About 155,028 shares traded. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) has risen 213.66% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 213.66% the S&P500.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. researches, designs, develops, makes, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company has market cap of $75.61 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Orion U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Analysts await Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, up 175.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. OESX’s profit will be $1.81 million for 10.46 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Orion Energy Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.85% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Turnkey LED Lighting Retrofit Provider Orion Energy Systems to Webcast Presentation at Gateway Investor Conference in San Francisco Wednesday, Sept. 4th at 7:30am PT – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Orion Energy Systems Launches New Industrial LED Lighting Fixtures and Product Line Expansions, Including its Innovative Field Adjustable Lumen Select High Bay, ISONâ„¢ Linear Retrofit Kits, and Harris Troffer Retrofits – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 4, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blow-Out Quarter At Orion Energy Systems – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Acuity Brands Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:HOOK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. – Common Stock has $2300 highest and $1700 lowest target. $20’s average target is 137.53% above currents $8.42 stock price. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. – Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since May 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.