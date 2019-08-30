Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX)’s Financial Results Comparing With TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

This is a contrast between Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) and TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Diversified Electronics and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Energy Systems Inc. 2 0.83 N/A -0.23 0.00 TE Connectivity Ltd. 89 2.26 N/A 9.40 9.83

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Orion Energy Systems Inc. and TE Connectivity Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Orion Energy Systems Inc. and TE Connectivity Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Energy Systems Inc. 0.00% -34.6% -15.4% TE Connectivity Ltd. 0.00% 28.4% 14.8%

Volatility & Risk

Orion Energy Systems Inc. has a beta of 2 and its 100.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, TE Connectivity Ltd. has beta of 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Orion Energy Systems Inc. Its rival TE Connectivity Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 0.9 respectively. Orion Energy Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TE Connectivity Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Orion Energy Systems Inc. and TE Connectivity Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Energy Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TE Connectivity Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, TE Connectivity Ltd.’s potential upside is 4.18% and its consensus price target is $95.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Orion Energy Systems Inc. and TE Connectivity Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 32.4% and 94.4% respectively. Orion Energy Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of TE Connectivity Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orion Energy Systems Inc. 10.65% 3.54% 97.55% 261.8% 213.66% 463.92% TE Connectivity Ltd. 1.12% -5.08% -2.13% 15.11% -0.9% 22.17%

For the past year Orion Energy Systems Inc. was more bullish than TE Connectivity Ltd.

Summary

TE Connectivity Ltd. beats Orion Energy Systems Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division. It offers LED Troffer Door Retrofit for use in office or retail grid ceilings; and LED interior high bay lighting products consisting of Apollo class of LED interior fixtures designed for new construction and retrofit projects, as well as offers ISON class of LED interior fixtures. The company also provides a range of smart building control systems that provide lighting control options and data intelligence capabilities for building managers under the InteLite brand, as well as procures from third parties; and various other LED, HIF, and induction fixtures for lighting and energy management needs, including fixtures for agribusinesses, parking lots, roadways, retail, mezzanine, outdoor applications, and private label resale. In addition, it offers lighting-related energy management services, such as site assessment, site field verification, utility incentive and government subsidy management, engineering design, project management, and installation. The company serves customers directly, as well as through independent sales agencies and electrical distributors. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaÂ–Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment primarily provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, and relays, as well as application tooling and wires, and heat shrink tubing for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets. The Industrial Solutions segment offers terminals and connector systems and components; heat shrink tubing; relays; and wires and cables for industrial equipment, aerospace, defense, oil and gas, and energy markets. The Communications Solutions segment supplies electronic components, such as terminals and connector systems and components, undersea telecommunication systems, antennas, relays, and heat shrink tubing for the data and devices, subsea communications, and appliances markets. TE Connectivity Ltd. offers its products to approximately 150 countries primarily through direct selling to manufacturers, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Tyco Electronics Ltd. and changed its name to TE Connectivity Ltd. in March 2011. TE Connectivity Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.