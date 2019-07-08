Orion Energy Systems Inc (OESX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Orion Energy Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OESX) and Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) compete against each other in the Diversified Electronics sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Energy Systems Inc 1 1.32 N/A -0.25 0.00 Bel Fuse Inc. 22 0.36 N/A 1.90 10.94

In table 1 we can see Orion Energy Systems Inc and Bel Fuse Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Energy Systems Inc 0.00% -35.1% -17.9% Bel Fuse Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Orion Energy Systems Inc and Bel Fuse Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.6% and 76.72% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Orion Energy Systems Inc’s shares. Competitively, Bel Fuse Inc. has 3.08% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orion Energy Systems Inc -8.54% -6.25% 61.38% 70.47% 87.5% 162.7% Bel Fuse Inc. -6.64% -19.94% -12.97% -19.16% 5.32% 12.92%

For the past year Orion Energy Systems Inc’s stock price has bigger growth than Bel Fuse Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Bel Fuse Inc. beats Orion Energy Systems Inc.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division. It offers LED Troffer Door Retrofit for use in office or retail grid ceilings; and LED interior high bay lighting products consisting of Apollo class of LED interior fixtures designed for new construction and retrofit projects, as well as offers ISON class of LED interior fixtures. The company also provides a range of smart building control systems that provide lighting control options and data intelligence capabilities for building managers under the InteLite brand, as well as procures from third parties; and various other LED, HIF, and induction fixtures for lighting and energy management needs, including fixtures for agribusinesses, parking lots, roadways, retail, mezzanine, outdoor applications, and private label resale. In addition, it offers lighting-related energy management services, such as site assessment, site field verification, utility incentive and government subsidy management, engineering design, project management, and installation. The company serves customers directly, as well as through independent sales agencies and electrical distributors. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries worldwide. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components. The company also provides power solutions and protection products comprising front-end power supplies; board-mount power products; industrial power products; module products; and circuit protection products. In addition, it offers expanded beam fiber optic connectors, cable assemblies, and active optical devices; copper-based connectors/cable assemblies; radio frequency connectors, cable assemblies, microwave devices, and low loss cables; and RJ connectors. The company sells its products under the Bel, TRP Connector, MagJack, Signal, Bel Power Solutions, Power-One, Melcher, Stratos, Fibreco, Cinch, Johnson, Trompeter, Midwest Microwave, Semflex, and Stewart Connector brands through direct strategic account managers, regional sales managers working with independent sales representative organizations, or authorized distributors. Bel Fuse Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.