Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) Reaches $3.08 After 8.00% Up Move; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Upped Its Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holding

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) stake by 76.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Massachusetts Financial Services Company acquired 2.29 million shares as Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR)’s stock rose 0.14%. The Massachusetts Financial Services Company holds 5.31 million shares with $663.75M value, up from 3.01 million last quarter. Marriott Intl Inc New now has $41.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $126.7. About 1.59 million shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 27/04/2018 – Marriott International Elevates Travel Experience For Chinese Consumers With Enhanced Mobile Functionality And Global Wallet-Free Travel; 18/04/2018 – MCR Purchases Richmond, Virginia SpringHill Suites by Marriott; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Rev $5.01B; 23/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Marriott’s Capuano on Asian Growth; 25/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Therese M. Palermino, John L. Gillispie and; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. James R. Davis and The Frenchman’s Cove; 04/05/2018 – Marriott International Declares An Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El Paso Downtown/Convention Center; 16/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Publication of REOLYSIN® Abstract for the ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Marriott Intl Appoints Publicis Groupe’s SapientRazorfish and Spark Foundry for Global Media Duties

The stock of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.01% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 246,976 shares traded. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) has risen 213.66% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 213.66% the S&P500. Some Historical OESX News: 16/05/2018 – Mohegan Energy Trustees Acquires West Virginia Metallurgical Coal Operation from Met Resources through a $100 Million Strategic Partnership with Orion Energy Partners; 17/04/2018 – Orion Energy Partners Expands Footprint with the Opening of Houston Office; 30/05/2018 – Orion Lighting Says It Has Until Nov 26 to Regain Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Rules; 19/04/2018 – DJ Orion Energy Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OESX); 05/04/2018 – ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC – THIRD AMENDMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE FROM FEBRUARY 6, 2019 TO FEBRUARY 6, 2021; 05/04/2018 ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING CREDIT AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILINGThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $92.77M company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $3.33 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:OESX worth $7.42 million more.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $52,753 activity. Altschaefl Michael W bought 5,000 shares worth $14,360. Another trade for 3,500 shares valued at $9,734 was bought by Otten Anthony L..

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. researches, designs, develops, makes, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company has market cap of $92.77 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Orion U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Among 9 analysts covering Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Marriott International has $150 highest and $12500 lowest target. $136.44’s average target is 7.69% above currents $126.7 stock price. Marriott International had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Raymond James. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 9. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Barclays Capital maintained Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, February 25. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. Berenberg maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Monday, March 4 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, May 21 by Citigroup.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 37,297 shares to 11.44 million valued at $1.91B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) stake by 446,131 shares and now owns 2.72 million shares. Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) was reduced too.