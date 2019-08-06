Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) Reaches $2.92 After 8.00% Up Move; Och-ziff Capital Management Group Llc Class A Comm (OZM) Sellers Decreased By 8.13% Their Shorts

Och-ziff Capital Management Group Llc Class A Comm (NYSE:OZM) had a decrease of 8.13% in short interest. OZM’s SI was 313,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.13% from 340,700 shares previously. With 203,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Och-ziff Capital Management Group Llc Class A Comm (NYSE:OZM)’s short sellers to cover OZM’s short positions. The SI to Och-ziff Capital Management Group Llc Class A Comm’s float is 2.48%. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $23.71. About 175,803 shares traded. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) has risen 10.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.33% the S&P500. Some Historical OZM News: 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF 1Q AUM $32.8B; 10/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF -TERM LOAN FACILITY INITIALLY MATURES 5 YRS AFTER CLOSING DATE, REVOLVING FACILITY INITIALLY MATURES 4 YRS AND 6 MONTHS AFTER CLOSING DATE; 05/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OCH-ZIFF FINANCE CO. LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Hot hedge fund Coatue hires ex-Och-Ziff exec; 17/04/2018 – OCH ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT NAMES THOMAS M. SIPP CFO; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Och-Ziff 2014-6 $573.44m CLO Reset Via BofAML; 17/04/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Management: Sipp Joins From Magis Partners; 16/03/2018 – OCH-ZIFF MGMT SHORT POSITION IN ARCADIS: 0.98% VS 0.62%; 22/03/2018 – Och-Ziff exec to start new unit under fund giant Millennium; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF OZ MASTER FUND EST. APRIL NET RETURN +0.19%

The stock of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 7.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $2.92. About 577,279 shares traded or 30.09% up from the average. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) has risen 213.66% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 213.66% the S&P500. Some Historical OESX News: 16/05/2018 – Mohegan Energy Trustees Acquires West Virginia Metallurgical Coal Operation from Met Resources through a $100 Million Strategic Partnership with Orion Energy Partners; 05/04/2018 – ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC – THIRD AMENDMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE FROM FEBRUARY 6, 2019 TO FEBRUARY 6, 2021; 05/04/2018 ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING CREDIT AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Orion Energy Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OESX); 30/05/2018 – Orion Lighting Says It Has Until Nov 26 to Regain Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Rules; 17/04/2018 – Orion Energy Partners Expands Footprint with the Opening of Houston OfficeThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $87.38M company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $3.15 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:OESX worth $6.99M more.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It has a 40.95 P/E ratio. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, firms and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 11,300 shares or 99.98% less from 68.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Knott David M holds 0% of its portfolio in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) for 200 shares. Caz Limited Partnership holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) for 11,100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.79, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold Orion Energy Systems, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 10.18 million shares or 3.64% less from 10.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 66,300 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company holds 1.20M shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). Firsthand Mngmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). Moreover, Ariel Invs Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). Northern Tru Corporation holds 55,046 shares. Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs, a Florida-based fund reported 20,100 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 3,899 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 63,218 are owned by Bankshares Of Mellon. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated, Minnesota-based fund reported 10,725 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) for 116,148 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 398,058 shares stake. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 17,760 shares. Adirondack Rech And Management has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX).

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. researches, designs, develops, makes, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company has market cap of $87.38 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Orion U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $52,753 activity. Otten Anthony L. had bought 3,500 shares worth $9,734. Altschaefl Michael W bought $14,360 worth of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) on Friday, June 14.