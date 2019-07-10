Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) Reaches $2.69 After 3.00% Down Move; IT Tech Packaging (NYSEAMERICAN:ITP) Shorts Lowered By 36.42%

The stock of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.95% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.69. About 339,308 shares traded. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) has risen 87.50% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.07% the S&P500. Some Historical OESX News: 05/04/2018 – ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC – THIRD AMENDMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE FROM FEBRUARY 6, 2019 TO FEBRUARY 6, 2021; 30/05/2018 – Orion Lighting Says It Has Until Nov 26 to Regain Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Rules; 05/04/2018 ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING CREDIT AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Orion Energy Partners Expands Footprint with the Opening of Houston Office; 19/04/2018 – DJ Orion Energy Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OESX); 16/05/2018 – Mohegan Energy Trustees Acquires West Virginia Metallurgical Coal Operation from Met Resources through a $100 Million Strategic Partnership with Orion Energy PartnersThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $80.76 million company. It was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $2.61 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:OESX worth $2.42 million less.

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ITP) had a decrease of 36.42% in short interest. ITP’s SI was 19,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 36.42% from 31,300 shares previously. With 7,600 avg volume, 3 days are for IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ITP)’s short sellers to cover ITP’s short positions. The SI to IT Tech Packaging Inc’s float is 0.12%. It closed at $0.7242 lastly. It is down 10.65% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. produces and distributes paper products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $15.95 million. The firm offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Orient Paper brand name.

Analysts await Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, up 111.11% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. OESX’s profit will be $300,230 for 67.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Orion Energy Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -133.33% EPS growth.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. researches, designs, develops, makes, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company has market cap of $80.76 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Orion U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $52,753 activity. 3,500 shares were bought by Otten Anthony L., worth $9,734. 5,000 shares were bought by Altschaefl Michael W, worth $14,360 on Friday, June 14.