Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Diversified Electronics company, Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Orion Energy Systems Inc. has 32.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 52.90% institutional ownership for its rivals. 5.2% of Orion Energy Systems Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.49% of all Diversified Electronics companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Orion Energy Systems Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Energy Systems Inc. 0.00% -34.60% -15.40% Industry Average 60.16% 14.76% 9.23%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Orion Energy Systems Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Energy Systems Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 182.07M 302.65M 19.49

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Orion Energy Systems Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Energy Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.80 2.80

The rivals have a potential upside of 78.80%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Orion Energy Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orion Energy Systems Inc. 10.65% 3.54% 97.55% 261.8% 213.66% 463.92% Industry Average 2.96% 5.46% 12.91% 30.56% 25.80% 45.28%

For the past year Orion Energy Systems Inc. has stronger performance than Orion Energy Systems Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Orion Energy Systems Inc. are 1.5 and 1. Competitively, Orion Energy Systems Inc.’s rivals have 3.60 and 2.69 for Current and Quick Ratio. Orion Energy Systems Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orion Energy Systems Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Orion Energy Systems Inc. has a beta of 2 and its 100.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Orion Energy Systems Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.23 which is 22.86% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Orion Energy Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Orion Energy Systems Inc.’s competitors beat Orion Energy Systems Inc.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division. It offers LED Troffer Door Retrofit for use in office or retail grid ceilings; and LED interior high bay lighting products consisting of Apollo class of LED interior fixtures designed for new construction and retrofit projects, as well as offers ISON class of LED interior fixtures. The company also provides a range of smart building control systems that provide lighting control options and data intelligence capabilities for building managers under the InteLite brand, as well as procures from third parties; and various other LED, HIF, and induction fixtures for lighting and energy management needs, including fixtures for agribusinesses, parking lots, roadways, retail, mezzanine, outdoor applications, and private label resale. In addition, it offers lighting-related energy management services, such as site assessment, site field verification, utility incentive and government subsidy management, engineering design, project management, and installation. The company serves customers directly, as well as through independent sales agencies and electrical distributors. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.