Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX) and Intevac Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) and Intevac Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Electronics and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Energy Systems Inc. 2 0.82 N/A -0.23 0.00 Intevac Inc. 5 1.15 N/A 0.25 20.56

In table 1 we can see Orion Energy Systems Inc. and Intevac Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Energy Systems Inc. 0.00% -34.6% -15.4% Intevac Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 5.3%

Volatility & Risk

Orion Energy Systems Inc. has a beta of 2 and its 100.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Intevac Inc. is 80.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.2 beta.

Liquidity

Orion Energy Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Intevac Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Intevac Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orion Energy Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Orion Energy Systems Inc. and Intevac Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Energy Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intevac Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Intevac Inc. has an average target price of $7, with potential upside of 43.74%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.4% of Orion Energy Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.8% of Intevac Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.2% of Orion Energy Systems Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.2% of Intevac Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orion Energy Systems Inc. 10.65% 3.54% 97.55% 261.8% 213.66% 463.92% Intevac Inc. 5.11% 8.21% 3.21% -3.02% 14.22% -1.72%

For the past year Orion Energy Systems Inc. had bullish trend while Intevac Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Intevac Inc. beats Orion Energy Systems Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division. It offers LED Troffer Door Retrofit for use in office or retail grid ceilings; and LED interior high bay lighting products consisting of Apollo class of LED interior fixtures designed for new construction and retrofit projects, as well as offers ISON class of LED interior fixtures. The company also provides a range of smart building control systems that provide lighting control options and data intelligence capabilities for building managers under the InteLite brand, as well as procures from third parties; and various other LED, HIF, and induction fixtures for lighting and energy management needs, including fixtures for agribusinesses, parking lots, roadways, retail, mezzanine, outdoor applications, and private label resale. In addition, it offers lighting-related energy management services, such as site assessment, site field verification, utility incentive and government subsidy management, engineering design, project management, and installation. The company serves customers directly, as well as through independent sales agencies and electrical distributors. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

Intevac, Inc. provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Thin-film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering systems, etch and deposition systems, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, and spares and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation service support services. It also provides INTEVAC MATRIX physical vapor deposition systems used in various steps in the manufacture of solar cells, including fabricating electrical contacts and conductor layers, depositing reflective layers, and growing transparent conductive oxide layers; and INTEVAC MATRIX and ENERGi implant systems for solar photovoltaic markets. In addition, this segment also INTEVAC VERTEX display cover panel systems. The Photonics segment develops, manufactures, and sells digital-optical products for the capture and display of low-light images; and offers digital sensors, cameras, and systems for government applications. This segment also provides MicroVista product line of commercial compact and lightweight low-light complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor cameras, which provide high sensitivity in the ultraviolet, visible, or near infrared regions of the spectrum for use in industrial inspection, bio-medical, and scientific applications. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributors. Intevac, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.