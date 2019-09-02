Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX) and CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) and CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Electronics and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Energy Systems Inc. 2 0.82 N/A -0.23 0.00 CPS Technologies Corporation 1 0.60 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Orion Energy Systems Inc. and CPS Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Orion Energy Systems Inc. and CPS Technologies Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Energy Systems Inc. 0.00% -34.6% -15.4% CPS Technologies Corporation 0.00% -55% -37.1%

Risk and Volatility

Orion Energy Systems Inc. is 100.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2 beta. From a competition point of view, CPS Technologies Corporation has a 1.18 beta which is 18.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Orion Energy Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, CPS Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. CPS Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orion Energy Systems Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.4% of Orion Energy Systems Inc. shares and 1.6% of CPS Technologies Corporation shares. Orion Energy Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of CPS Technologies Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orion Energy Systems Inc. 10.65% 3.54% 97.55% 261.8% 213.66% 463.92% CPS Technologies Corporation 3.92% -9.4% -34.16% -26.9% -34.57% -13.82%

For the past year Orion Energy Systems Inc. had bullish trend while CPS Technologies Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Orion Energy Systems Inc. beats CPS Technologies Corporation.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division. It offers LED Troffer Door Retrofit for use in office or retail grid ceilings; and LED interior high bay lighting products consisting of Apollo class of LED interior fixtures designed for new construction and retrofit projects, as well as offers ISON class of LED interior fixtures. The company also provides a range of smart building control systems that provide lighting control options and data intelligence capabilities for building managers under the InteLite brand, as well as procures from third parties; and various other LED, HIF, and induction fixtures for lighting and energy management needs, including fixtures for agribusinesses, parking lots, roadways, retail, mezzanine, outdoor applications, and private label resale. In addition, it offers lighting-related energy management services, such as site assessment, site field verification, utility incentive and government subsidy management, engineering design, project management, and installation. The company serves customers directly, as well as through independent sales agencies and electrical distributors. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers. It also assembles housings and packages for hybrid circuits. CPS Technologies Corporation primarily sells its products to microelectronics systems companies in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Ceramics Process Systems Corporation and changed its name to CPS Technologies Corporation in March 2007. CPS Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Norton, Massachusetts.