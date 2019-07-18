Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) Analysts See $0.01 EPS; Waters Parkerson & Company Cut Its Thermo Fisher Scntfc (TMO) Position

Analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 111.11% from last quarter’s $-0.09 EPS. OESX’s profit would be $299,256 giving it 71.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, Orion Energy Systems, Inc.’s analysts see -133.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.85. About 45,734 shares traded. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) has risen 87.50% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.07% the S&P500. Some Historical OESX News: 05/04/2018 – ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC – THIRD AMENDMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE FROM FEBRUARY 6, 2019 TO FEBRUARY 6, 2021; 16/05/2018 – Mohegan Energy Trustees Acquires West Virginia Metallurgical Coal Operation from Met Resources through a $100 Million Strategic Partnership with Orion Energy Partners; 19/04/2018 – DJ Orion Energy Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OESX); 30/05/2018 – Orion Lighting Says It Has Until Nov 26 to Regain Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Rules; 17/04/2018 – Orion Energy Partners Expands Footprint with the Opening of Houston Office; 05/04/2018 ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING CREDIT AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased Thermo Fisher Scntfc (TMO) stake by 0.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 1,481 shares as Thermo Fisher Scntfc (TMO)’s stock rose 6.33%. The Waters Parkerson & Company holds 197,586 shares with $54.08 million value, down from 199,067 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scntfc now has $116.30B valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $290.76. About 731,502 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE; 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY OVERTURE BY GLOBALSTAR TO SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER THERMO COMPANIES; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. researches, designs, develops, makes, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company has market cap of $85.29 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Orion U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $52,753 activity. Altschaefl Michael W also bought $14,360 worth of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) shares. Otten Anthony L. bought $9,734 worth of stock or 3,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.79, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold Orion Energy Systems, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 10.18 million shares or 3.64% less from 10.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc accumulated 17,760 shares. Penbrook Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 675,750 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0% in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). Ameriprise invested 0% of its portfolio in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). Firsthand Capital Management Inc stated it has 14,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of America De reported 3,899 shares. Adirondack And Mngmt has invested 0.68% in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). Vanguard Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) for 398,058 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 56 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ariel Ltd invested in 0.03% or 2.77M shares. Moreover, Retail Bank Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) for 63,218 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser Advsr holds 20,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). Moreover, North Star Invest Corp has 0.37% invested in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 1.20M shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher had 14 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Deutsche Bank. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Argus Research. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Tuesday, July 16. UBS maintained the shares of TMO in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Natl Trust has 0.77% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Findlay Park Ptnrs Llp reported 875,000 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh reported 2,192 shares. Portland Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 794 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 33,662 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Eulav Asset Management has invested 0.55% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 110 are held by Hwg L P. Synovus Corporation owns 15,833 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). North Star Mngmt invested in 0.11% or 3,300 shares. Dsm Cap Prns Limited Liability Company invested in 660,871 shares or 2.67% of the stock. South Texas Money owns 1,131 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kistler holds 0.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 81 shares. Andra Ap has 24,900 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Co reported 0.21% stake.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.20B for 24.23 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.