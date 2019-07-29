Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) Analysts See $0.01 EPS; Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund (CHY) Has 1.47 Sentiment

Analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 5 before the open.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 111.11% from last quarter’s $-0.09 EPS. OESX’s profit would be $299,256 giving it 72.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, Orion Energy Systems, Inc.’s analysts see -133.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.89. About 121,107 shares traded. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) has risen 87.50% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.07% the S&P500. Some Historical OESX News: 17/04/2018 – Orion Energy Partners Expands Footprint with the Opening of Houston Office; 30/05/2018 – Orion Lighting Says It Has Until Nov 26 to Regain Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Rules; 05/04/2018 – ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC – THIRD AMENDMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE FROM FEBRUARY 6, 2019 TO FEBRUARY 6, 2021; 16/05/2018 – Mohegan Energy Trustees Acquires West Virginia Metallurgical Coal Operation from Met Resources through a $100 Million Strategic Partnership with Orion Energy Partners; 05/04/2018 ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING CREDIT AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Orion Energy Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OESX)

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund (CHY) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.28, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 25 institutional investors opened new or increased stock positions, while 17 sold and reduced equity positions in Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund. The institutional investors in our database reported: 7.65 million shares, down from 7.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 12 Increased: 19 New Position: 6.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $52,753 activity. The insider Altschaefl Michael W bought 10,000 shares worth $28,659. Otten Anthony L. bought 3,500 shares worth $9,734.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.79, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold Orion Energy Systems, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 10.18 million shares or 3.64% less from 10.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc accumulated 17,760 shares or 0% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) or 66,300 shares. Adirondack Rech And holds 0.68% in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) or 1.22 million shares. Ariel Invs Lc owns 2.77M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Firsthand Cap Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). Vanguard Group has invested 0% in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). Renaissance Technology holds 0% or 1.20M shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 63,218 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Star Investment Corporation accumulated 3.53M shares or 0.37% of the stock. Moreover, Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). Raymond James Serv Advsrs reported 20,100 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,393 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 500 shares. Penbrook Mngmt Limited reported 0.62% stake.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. researches, designs, develops, makes, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company has market cap of $86.49 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Orion U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

The stock increased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 105,064 shares traded. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) has declined 8.96% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.39% the S&P500.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund for 315,923 shares. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc owns 209,760 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Financial Services Llc has 0.82% invested in the company for 148,571 shares. The Wisconsin-based Oarsman Capital Inc. has invested 0.24% in the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc., a California-based fund reported 11,200 shares.