Orion Energy Sys Com (OESX) Shareholder Penbrook Management Has Lowered Stake by $627,800; Altra Holdings (AIMC) Shareholder Paradigm Asset Management Co Upped Position

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Altra Holdings Inc (AIMC) by 51.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 1,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The institutional investor held 3,250 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.61M, up from 2,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Altra Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $27.17. About 178,293 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – COMBINED CO WILL CONTINUE TO BE LED BY ALTRA’S CURRENT CHAIRMAN AND CEO CARL CHRISTENSON, CHRISTIAN STORCH TO REMAIN CFO; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE TO COMBINE 4 OPERATING COS. WITH ALTRA INDUSTRIAL; 07/03/2018 – Altra Will Boost Board Size by One Member Designated by Fortive; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – RECEIVED ABOUT $2.0 BLN OF COMMITTED FINANCING FROM GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA; 08/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $3.0 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Fortive To Sell 4 A&S Companies To Altra Industrial In A Deal Valued At $3 Billion — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Altra, Fortive Transaction Expected to Generate Annual Cost Synergies of $46M by Yr Four; 07/03/2018 – Altra Transaction Has Aggregate Value of $3 Billion

Penbrook Management Llc decreased its stake in Orion Energy Sys Inc Com (OESX) by 46.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc sold 313,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 97.55% . The institutional investor held 361,850 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, down from 675,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Orion Energy Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.76. About 101,135 shares traded. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) has risen 213.66% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 213.66% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.80, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold OESX shares while 5 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 20.24 million shares or 98.85% more from 10.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 81,438 shares. Grp Inc One Trading L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 893 shares. 30,500 are owned by Bailard. Moreover, Ariel Ltd has 0.04% invested in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). Adirondack has 122,130 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). Bridgeway Capital Incorporated invested in 90,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% or 107,498 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 19,799 shares. Northern Tru Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). Vanguard Grp reported 0% stake. Natl Bank Of America De accumulated 3,899 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 36,071 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). The California-based California Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $52,753 activity. Shares for $9,734 were bought by Otten Anthony L..

Analysts await Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.06 EPS, up 175.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. OESX’s profit will be $1.81 million for 11.50 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Orion Energy Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.85% negative EPS growth.

Penbrook Management Llc, which manages about $132.99M and $93.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Res Corp Com (NYSE:TRGP) by 10,150 shares to 20,375 shares, valued at $800,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $346.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 9,800 shares to 51,900 shares, valued at $1.72B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp. (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.65 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 62.99 million shares or 1.19% less from 63.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.49M are held by State Street Corp. Eagle Asset Mgmt has 304,557 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 38 shares. Tygh Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.78% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). 6,512 are held by Walleye Trading Limited Liability. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 17,279 shares. Thb Asset accumulated 17,990 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 192,225 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 61,651 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 84 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aristotle Boston Ltd Liability Com has 1.18% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 679,521 shares. Wellington Grp Llp invested in 0.01% or 1.82 million shares. , New York-based fund reported 40,915 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Liability Company accumulated 34,491 shares.