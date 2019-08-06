Orinda Asset Management Upped Its Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Stake; Regional Management (RM) Share Price Declined While Tieton Capital Management Boosted Its Position

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 95,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.89. About 1.15 million shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 11/05/2018 – IWG APPROACHED BY LONE STAR, STARWOOD AND TDR CAPITAL; 01/05/2018 – STERNLICHT’S STARWOOD IS SAID TO SEEK SALE OF APARTMENTS; 13/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS 1 ( “BOARD”) OF VICTORIA PARK AB (PUBL) (“VICTORIA PARK”) RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS OF VICTORIA PARK NOT TO ACCEPT STARWOOD’S OFFER; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q CORE EPS 58C, EST. 53C; 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U; 03/05/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Agrees To Sell an £830m ($1.1b) Portfolio of U.K. Hotels to Foncière des Régions; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Funds Starwood, Blackstone mull buying NH Hotels stake from HNA – El Confidencial; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS STARWOOD CAPITAL HAS AN EXCELLENT REPUTATION; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT ON PARTIAL TAKEOVER OFFER BY STARWOOD CAPITAL:; 02/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Hires Two Managing Directors in Asset Management

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regional Management Corp (RM) by 19.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 38,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% . The institutional investor held 231,026 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64M, up from 192,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regional Management Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.71M market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.19. About 22,891 shares traded. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 25.43% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 07/03/2018 – STANDARD CHARTERED REGIONAL CEO MARRS SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 27/03/2018 – Delphi Behavioral Health Group Appoints New Regional Executive Director; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regional Management Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RM); 12/03/2018 – Olympic Steel Announces Promotion of Thomas Sacco to Regional Vice President; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 20/03/2018 – JND eDiscovery Appoints David Hanika as Regional Vice President; 12/04/2018 – Citybiz: QBE North America Appoints Kevin Brogan Regional Executive – Central Region; 16/05/2018 – John Hancock Retirement Plan Services Promotes Preston Carbone Regional Vice President focusing on Southern Wisconsin, Western Illinois, and Eastern Iowa; 12/04/2018 – QBE North America Appoints Kevin Brogan Regional Executive – Central Region; 26/04/2018 – Fed Atlanta: Atlanta Fed Names Mishra Vice President and Regional Executive and Fay Assistant Vice President, Corporate

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starwood Property Trust: Why Smart Dividend Investors Buy The Drop – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Starwood Property Trust: Stable And Safe Dividends? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Not Buy This 8.7%-Yielding Commercial Mortgage REIT? – Seeking Alpha” on November 11, 2018. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starwood Property plans $593M Irish sale – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Peeling Back The Onion Of Starwood Property Trust – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsrs invested in 43,766 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Barclays Pcl holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 2.39 million shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability Company invested in 1.03M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 327,576 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 1.91 million shares. Hudock Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 40,597 shares. Citigroup Inc has 0.01% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 263,026 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 0% stake. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 25,680 shares. First Manhattan has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Essex Service holds 0.08% or 12,000 shares. Grassi Inv Management reported 298,150 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $43.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (NYSEMKT:BRG) by 47,047 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr by 143,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,418 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.49 million activity.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold RM shares while 31 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 10.00 million shares or 0.99% more from 9.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) invested in 0% or 816 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 536,376 shares. 72,296 were reported by Tiaa Cref Investment Management. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 12,651 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The California-based Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). New York-based Millennium Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Blackrock owns 941,766 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 543 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 0.01% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Bessemer Grp invested in 23,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Incorporated owns 0% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 87,925 shares. 91,432 are owned by Matarin Cap Mngmt Lc. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 11,205 shares. 8,826 are held by Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research.

More notable recent Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against CannTrust Holdings Inc. – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Regional Managment Corp (RM) Announces Appointment of Robert W. Beck as New CFO – StreetInsider.com” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Regional Management Corp. (RM) CEO Peter Knitzer on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Performing Over The Next Few Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against L Brands, Inc. – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.