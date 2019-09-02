Orinda Asset Management Upped By $1.63 Million Its Apollo Coml Real Est Fin (ARI) Holding; Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Sprouts Farmers (NASDAQ:SFM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Sprouts Farmers has $28 highest and $1900 lowest target. $23’s average target is 28.13% above currents $17.95 stock price. Sprouts Farmers had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, June 21. Stephens maintained it with “Hold” rating and $25 target in Friday, June 21 report. Citigroup maintained Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, August 2 to “Neutral”. See Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: Northcoast Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $22.0000 New Target: $19.0000 Downgrade

23/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Oppenheimer

24/06/2019 Broker: Bernstein Rating: Hold Upgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bernstein 23.0000

21/06/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold New Target: $25 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold New Target: $20 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (ARI) stake by 75.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Orinda Asset Management Llc acquired 90,400 shares as Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (ARI)’s stock rose 0.21%. The Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 210,000 shares with $3.82 million value, up from 119,600 last quarter. Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc now has $2.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.55. About 1.14 million shares traded or 7.82% up from the average. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) has declined 0.84% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARI News: 07/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 43C, EST. 45C; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q EPS 38c; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $16.31; 14/03/2018 – ARI 13.5M SHARE OFFER PRICED FOR PROCEEDS $243.0M; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Declares Dividend of 46c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. shares while 84 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 109.69 million shares or 6.43% less from 117.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 89,128 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). 49,886 were accumulated by Quantbot Technology Lp. Nomura Holding Inc reported 2,530 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd has invested 0.02% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Jennison Associate Ltd Com reported 1.22 million shares stake. State Teachers Retirement Sys has 70,808 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brinker Inc accumulated 17,275 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Washington Cap invested in 0.48% or 19,800 shares. Moreover, Waddell & Reed Fincl has 0.31% invested in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Pnc Fincl Gru holds 0% or 198,376 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability holds 0% or 789 shares in its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Hilton Cap Management Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 3,500 shares.

The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.95. About 1.10M shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 20.18% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 04/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Shareholders Elect Three Class II Directors; 13/03/2018 Baltimore Business: Exclusive: Photos of Sprouts Farmers Market’s Ellicott City store, its first mid-Atlantic location…; 27/04/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Presenting at Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Backs 2018 Capex $165M-$170M; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Backs 2018 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.28; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Sees 2018 Sales Growth 10.5% to 11.5%; 09/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.09 billion. The companyÂ’s stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli products, baked goods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, body care and natural household items, and beer and wine. It has a 15.7 P/E ratio. As of May 04, 2017, it operated 260 stores in 15 states.

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr stake by 143,789 shares to 117,418 valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) stake by 47,594 shares and now owns 30,000 shares. New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) was reduced too.