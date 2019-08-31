Orinda Asset Management Stake in Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Upped by $310,200; Netapp (NTAP) Holder Pioneer Investment Management Has Boosted Its Position by $82.12 Million as Shares Declined

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 95,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.43. About 1.48 million shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP OFFER PRICES ARE IN EUROS; 23/04/2018 – Starwood Energy Group Expands Senior Leadership Team; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 17/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF : QUARTERLY FACT SHEET PUBLICATION; 01/04/2018 – Starwood Bids $1 Billion for Swedish Property Firm Victoria Park; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q EPS 38c; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia offers $1.1 bln for Sweden’s Victoria Park, trumping Starwood; 01/05/2018 – Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Is Said to Seek Sale of Apartments; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT ON PARTIAL TAKEOVER OFFER BY STARWOOD CAPITAL:

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 226.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 1.19M shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.98 million, up from 525,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 1.75 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 NEW $4B SHARE REPURCHASE COMMITMENT; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – DriveScale Appoints Former Pure Storage and NetApp Executive Brian Pawlowski as Chief Technology Officer; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q NET REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.60B; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Adj EPS 76c-Adj EPS 82c

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT) by 36,973 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $647,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (NYSEMKT:BRG) by 47,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 200,000 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Focused Wealth reported 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Legal & General Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 284,255 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Ltd holds 5.42 million shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 10,005 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Wisconsin-based Dana Invest Advsrs has invested 1.41% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 259,624 are owned by Kings Point Cap. Brown Advisory holds 14,713 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.01% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 44,459 shares. Clearbridge Invests holds 0.08% or 3.92 million shares. Proshare Advsr invested in 0.01% or 62,674 shares. Bell Bank invested in 0.59% or 98,482 shares. Massachusetts Ser Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 223,198 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 202,734 shares. Meeder Asset reported 75 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $70.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 15,285 shares to 281,121 shares, valued at $490.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 25,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,997 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).