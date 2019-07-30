Orinda Asset Management Stake in New Residential Invt (NRZ) Has Cut by $481,744; Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Shareholder Suntrust Banks Trimmed Position

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 17,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 251,194 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96M, down from 268,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.93. About 43,470 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 8.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 30,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 310,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, down from 340,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.4. About 622,152 shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 7.23% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.66% the S&P500.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.26 million activity. $236,139 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was bought by Saltzman David. Sloves Andrew bought 1,800 shares worth $29,974.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd Dur Pfd I (LDP) by 21,059 shares to 45,243 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cohen & Steers Quality Rlty (RQI) by 39,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Pfd Income Opprtny Fd (JPC).

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 3.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $144.08M for 13.33 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.49% EPS growth.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1,913 shares to 10,273 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 6,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

