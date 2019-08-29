Orinda Asset Management Stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) Has Cut by $470,470 as Market Valuation Rose; Capital International Investors Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Increased by $20.50 Million

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 50,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648.42M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $290.84. About 379,611 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 16/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of CLS-TA Used with Eylea in Patients with; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $420 MLN-$480 MILLION; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY LOWER PRICE CONTINGENT ON INSURERS REMOVING BARRIERS TO ACCESS FOR HIGH-RISK HEART PATIENTS; 01/05/2018 – DEAL WITH REGENERON, SANOFI COMES AFTER DRUGMAKERS CUT PRICE; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS NOVN.S FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST REGENERON REGN.O OVER LATTER’S MANUFACTURING OF EYLEA, ZALTRAP — COURT FILING

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) by 27.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 47,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 172,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.42. About 108,250 shares traded. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) has risen 30.71% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BRG News: 09/04/2018 – BLUEROCK DIAMONDS PLC – 2018 GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 17/05/2018 – BRG FILES FOR OFFERING OF UP TO $2.5B SECURITIES; 26/04/2018 – David Fred Joins Bluerock as Senior Vice President of Due Diligence; 19/03/2018 – BLUEROCK DIAMONDSPLC BRD PLACING, SUBSCRIPTION RAISES APPROX; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT Backs 2018 Adj FFO/Share 65c-70c; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Rev $41.9M; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 15/05/2018 – Highland Capital Mgmt Buys Into Bluerock Residential Class A; 15/03/2018 – Bluerock Value Exchange Sells North Carolina DST (1031-Exchange) Investment Property; 08/05/2018 – BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT INC BRG.A SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.65 TO $0.70

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,425 are held by Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership. Origin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 54,250 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 795 shares. Moreover, Fayez Sarofim & has 0% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 1,158 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors has 0.75% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Hudock Cap Group Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 90 shares. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 808 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 15,040 shares. Cim Mangement Inc reported 1,059 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 0% or 21 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,500 shares stake. Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Everence Cap Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 148,994 shares to 983,734 shares, valued at $420.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE:PEG) by 6.56 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Extraction Oil And Gas Inc.

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, BA, REGN – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Intellia Therapeutics a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “Alnylam Adds on Sales, Looks to Pipeline for Further Growth – The Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is a Beat in the Cards for Regeneron (REGN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.