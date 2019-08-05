Orinda Asset Management Stake in Arbor Rlty Tr (ABR) Has Lowered by $886,272 as Market Value Declined; United Fire Group Position in U S Bancorp (USB) Decreased by $912,000

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (ABR) by 43.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 73,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 96,685 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 170,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.33% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $12.78. About 2.37 million shares traded or 51.73% up from the average. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has risen 8.78% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ABR News: 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Arbor Realty Cre 2017-FL1; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – OFFERING EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON MARCH 13, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q EPS 42c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arbor Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABR); 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Raises Dividend to 25c; 16/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Prices Public Offering of 5.5M Shrs for Total Expected Gross Proceeds of Approximately $48.7M; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – PRICING OF $100 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.625% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MAY 1, 2023 AT 100% OF PAR; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO 25c/Share; 10/04/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 16 Days; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Arbor Realty Trust

United Fire Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 518,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00M, down from 537,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Fire Group Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.43. About 7.25 million shares traded or 35.77% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.9 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold ABR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 41.17 million shares or 8.85% more from 37.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) for 19,500 shares. Sei Invs owns 18,657 shares. Cooperman Leon G holds 2.12% or 2.67 million shares in its portfolio. Scotia Capital holds 0% or 20,404 shares. First Manhattan Co holds 0% or 2,330 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins Communications New York has invested 0.54% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 31,112 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 18,527 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Van Eck Assoc Corporation holds 0.02% or 343,494 shares. 100,833 are owned by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab accumulated 3,471 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) for 18 shares. 15,511 are owned by Legal & General Grp Inc Plc. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.01% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR).

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Rlty (RQI) by 39,500 shares to 96,050 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc by 77,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5.67M were reported by Principal Group Inc. Strategic Wealth Grp Limited Liability Com invested in 12,946 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ntv Asset Ltd Llc, West Virginia-based fund reported 13,947 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Adv reported 10,825 shares. Atlanta Capital Mngmt L L C stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Colrain Cap Limited Company reported 1.02% stake. Endurance Wealth invested in 68,023 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt owns 40,242 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V reported 2.3% stake. Cypress Asset Management Tx holds 12,685 shares. The North Carolina-based Captrust Advsrs has invested 0.23% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Smith Salley Assoc reported 1.51% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). First Western Capital Management holds 5,622 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.25% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 1,910 shares.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 12.48 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

United Fire Group Inc, which manages about $268.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 15,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.