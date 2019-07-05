Orinda Asset Management Position In Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Was Boosted; Janney Montgomery Scott Has Boosted Position in Illumina (ILMN) as Stock Value Rose

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $35.59. About 493,363 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT)

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 1,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,401 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45M, up from 28,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $377.82. About 538,925 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET); 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. 287 Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) shares with value of $9,910 were sold by Marone Anthony F. JR.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Nomura Holdg has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 257,178 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 7,895 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer And, New York-based fund reported 14,386 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 71,976 shares. Hardman Johnston Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 13,570 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Com invested in 7,217 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Optimum Advsrs holds 500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Finance Advisors holds 0% or 31,568 shares in its portfolio. 93,336 are held by Barclays Public Limited Company. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc owns 8,162 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $43.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (NYSEMKT:BRG) by 47,047 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT) by 36,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR).

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vngrd Mun T/E Bd Etf by 60,632 shares to 6,340 shares, valued at $331,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) by 11,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,200 shares, and cut its stake in Wsdmtre Euro Hdgd Eq Etf (HEDJ).

