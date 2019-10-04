Orinda Asset Management Maintains Holding in Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD); Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) Shareholder Nomura Holdings Cut Its Stake by $3.98 Million

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) by 40.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 45,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 66,945 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.85M, down from 112,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $85.25. About 1.40M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.00M, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.98. About 1.07M shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 01/05/2018 – Real Deal Miami: Starwood and LNR sell Millennium Plaza in Weston; 01/05/2018 – STARWOOD MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO MAY FETCH MORE THAN $1 BILLION; 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q EPS 38c; 27/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP EXTENDS ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR CA IMMO CAIV.Vl OFFER – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD NOW EXPIRES ON 30 MAY 2018; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS IMMOFINANZ ACQUISITION OF S IMMO STAKE DOES NOT AFFECT ITS BIDS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 03/05/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Agrees To Sell an £830m ($1.1b) Portfolio of U.K. Hotels to Foncière des Régions; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES…; 13/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Statement by the board of directors of Victoria Park regarding Starwood Capital Groups cash offer to the shareholders of Victoria Park; 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018, WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Manikay Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 275,000 shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability Corp reported 1,922 shares stake. Shelton Cap Management accumulated 2,547 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 3.46 million shares or 0.17% of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp reported 19,942 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Advisor Ltd Liability accumulated 6,548 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Llc invested 0.05% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). New York-based Loews Corporation has invested 0.15% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 549,606 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Kirr Marbach Ltd Company In owns 132,571 shares for 2.8% of their portfolio. Roanoke Asset Management Corporation Ny holds 1.07% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 27,430 shares. Advsrs Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.63% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 122,581 shares. Foundry Ptnrs has 207,531 shares. 1.58M were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. 764,501 shares were bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC, worth $57.04 million.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $22.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 504,655 shares to 681,521 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (Call) (IWM) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ciena Corp (Put) (NYSE:CIEN).

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.80 earnings per share, down 5.41% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.96 per share. LYB’s profit will be $938.70 million for 7.61 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $74.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Tr by 55,168 shares to 100,597 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.