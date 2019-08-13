Orinda Asset Management Maintains Holding in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin (ARI); Schwartz Investment Counsel Upped Stake in Graco (GGG)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Graco Inc (GGG) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 95,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 822,450 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.73M, up from 727,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Graco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 331,281 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 28/03/2018 – Graco Launches Rugged EM Series Electronic Meters; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.48; 17/04/2018 – Graco Announces Husky & SaniForce 2150e Electrically-Operated Double Diaphragm Pump Lines; 16/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patent Pending TexSpray FastFinish Pro Texture Spray System; 30/05/2018 – Graco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth; 07/05/2018 – Graco Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for May. 14; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 26/04/2018 – GRACO INC GGG.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $48

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (ARI) by 75.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 90,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% . The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 119,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.89 billion market cap company. It closed at $18.8 lastly. It is down 0.84% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARI News: 13/03/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE – INTENDS TO USE ALL/PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO BUY/ORIGINATE CO’S TARGET ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finan, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARI); 30/04/2018 – Apollo Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for May. 7-8; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Apollo Commercial; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Declares Dividend of 46c; 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $16.31; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 14/03/2018 – ARI 13.5M SHARE OFFER PRICED FOR PROCEEDS $243.0M; 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 43C, EST. 45C; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q Adj EPS 43c

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC) by 500 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 17,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,500 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 482,633 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Old National State Bank In invested 0.01% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 2.23 million shares stake. First Republic Invest has 0% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 159,682 shares. North Point Port Managers Oh reported 259,283 shares or 2.44% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 2.24 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pacific Global Management holds 0.15% or 13,923 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Montag A And Assocs has invested 0.1% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Mondrian Investment Ptnrs Limited invested 0.05% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Town And Country Natl Bank And Tru Company Dba First Bankers Tru Company holds 13,108 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Leavell Invest Inc stated it has 14,551 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.09% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Cleararc reported 4,243 shares. Stonebridge Limited Liability Com stated it has 40,618 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT) by 36,973 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $647,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (NYSEMKT:BRG) by 47,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR).