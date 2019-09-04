Orinda Asset Management Lowered Its New Residential Invt (NRZ) Holding by $481,744 as Stock Value Declined; Holder Cibc World Markets Raised Altria Group (MO) Position

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 8.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 30,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 310,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, down from 340,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 1.77M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 57.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 444,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.67 million, up from 768,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $44.29. About 7.14 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 17,047 shares to 26,644 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 173,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 3,691 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Howe Rusling reported 230,119 shares. Vanguard Group owns 146.58 million shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Round Table Ltd has 0.07% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 3,751 shares. Bailard Inc holds 5,647 shares. 1St Source Bancorp accumulated 10,888 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd has invested 1.94% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 30,159 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins Ny. Jarislowsky Fraser has 307,374 shares. Chevy Chase reported 1.57M shares. The New Jersey-based Brave Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 2.35% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cullinan Associates, Kentucky-based fund reported 24,028 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department has 0.08% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 13,670 shares. Acg Wealth has 29,097 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Net Lease Inc by 67,497 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Pfd Income Opprtny Fd (JPC) by 258,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Rlty (RQI).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $266,113 activity. 1,800 shares were bought by Sloves Andrew, worth $29,974 on Tuesday, May 14.

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.63 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $224.39M for 6.53 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.